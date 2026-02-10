Arijit Singh turns down Aamir Khan's appeal as singer prioritises creative freedom

Highlights

Arijit Singh confirms he declined Aamir Khan’s request to return to playback singing

The singer says he tried to reconsider but felt unable to continue in film music

Singh is shifting focus towards live performance and non-film music

Arijit Singh has addressed reports around his decision to step away from playback singing, revealing that even a personal request from Aamir Khan could not change his mind.

The singer, whose voice has defined a generation of Hindi film music, said the decision was not taken lightly and came after serious reflection.

Aamir Khan’s personal request

Aamir Khan recently met Arijit Singh and urged him to reconsider his move away from playback singing. Speaking about the interaction, the singer acknowledged the actor’s sincerity and support.

“I did try my best,” Singh said, explaining that despite the encouragement, he felt unable to return to the system he had chosen to leave behind.

The two have previously collaborated on the upcoming film Ek Din, for which Singh has already recorded songs.

Why Arijit Singh stepped back

Singh has been clear that his decision is not driven by disagreement or industry conflict, but by a personal need to slow down and reassess his relationship with music.

After years of constant recording schedules and film commitments, he has chosen to move away from playback work to focus on live performances and music beyond cinema. Those close to the singer say the shift reflects his desire to reconnect with music on his own terms rather than as part of a commercial cycle.

Respect without reversal

Aamir Khan has publicly acknowledged Singh’s choice, making it clear that while he hoped the singer would continue, he respected the final decision. He also expressed gratitude for Singh’s contribution to Ek Din, noting the emotional weight his voice brings to the film’s soundtrack.

The exchange has been widely viewed as a rare moment of mutual respect between two artists at the height of their influence.

A changing chapter

While Arijit Singh will honour existing commitments, he has no plans to take on new playback projects. For an industry accustomed to his presence across major soundtracks, the move signals a quiet but significant shift.

As Singh steps into a more selective phase of his career, his absence from film albums may be felt — but his decision underscores a growing conversation around artistic balance, longevity and creative independence.