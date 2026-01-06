Skip to content
Yash introduces Rukmini Vasanth as Mellisa in ‘Toxic’ first-look reveal

The makers have already revealed first-look posters for other leading characters

Rukmini Vasanth

The poster features Vasanth in a dark green, high-neck dress with a thigh-high slit

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJan 06, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye.
Highlights

  • Rukmini Vasanth is introduced as Mellisa in Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups

  • The ensemble includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara and Huma Qureshi
  • The film is backed by Yash and Venkat K Narayana
  • Toxic is set for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026

Rukmini Vasanth unveiled as Melissa

Rukmini Vasanth has been confirmed as Mellisa in Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, the upcoming film led by K.G.F star Yash. The announcement was made on Tuesday, alongside a first-look poster shared by Yash on social media.

The poster features Vasanth in a dark green, high-neck dress with a thigh-high slit, walking through a dimly lit setting with confidence. The visual marks her official entry into the project.

Expanding cast around Yash

The makers have already revealed first-look posters for other leading characters. Kiara Advani appears as Nadia, Huma Qureshi plays Elizabeth, while Nayanthara is set to portray Ganga. Akshay Oberoi also features in a key role.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film brings together a high-profile cast from across the industry.

Teaser hints at darker tone

A teaser released earlier this year offered a glimpse of the film’s mood. It shows Yash stepping out of a sleek black car, dressed in a white suit and hat, before entering a pub. The sequence ends with a provocative moment involving a bar dancer, signalling a stylised and edgy narrative.

Release plans and box office clash

Toxic is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, where it will clash with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2. The film marks Yash’s first project since the success of KGF: Chapter 2 in 2022.

As Indian cinema continues to draw global attention alongside international names such as Helena Bonham Carter, Toxic positions itself as a major theatrical release with crossover appeal.
