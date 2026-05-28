Paul Mescal leaves Paul McCartney stunned after playing 'Blackbird', ex-Beatle says “he knew it better than I did”

Highlights

Paul McCartney praised Paul Mescal’s preparation for Sam Mendes’ Beatles films

The singer reflected on family, Liverpool and The Beatles on his new album The Boys of Dungeon Lane

McCartney said Get Back changed how he viewed the band’s final years

Paul Mescal impressed McCartney during Beatles preparation

Paul McCartney has revealed that Paul Mescal surprised him during a guitar session while preparing for Sam Mendes’ upcoming Beatles films. Mescal, who will portray McCartney in the four-part biopic project, visited the musician’s London office, where McCartney attempted to show him how to play Blackbird left-handed. Instead, the actor immediately joined in and played the song perfectly alongside him.

“He came into this office and I thought, ‘Well, I’ll show him how to do Blackbird,’” McCartney said. “So I picked up the guitar and started playing… and he played along exactly. I think he knew it better than I did!”

McCartney added that he was impressed by how much research Mescal had done ahead of filming, describing him as “very well-educated” about his life and career. The singer also joked that the actor could replace him on tour, before quickly dismissing the idea.

Family, Liverpool and old memories drive new album

McCartney’s latest album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, is built around memories of family life, childhood and his years with John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. Across the record, the 83-year-old revisits post-war Liverpool, teenage friendships and the experiences that shaped The Beatles.

McCartney’s latest album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, is built around memories Getty Images

The singer spoke warmly about his daughters Stella McCartney and Mary McCartney, as well as his grandchildren, describing himself as an indulgent grandfather. He said revisiting old memories helps reconnect him with the people who shaped his life.

McCartney also reflected on his upbringing in Liverpool, crediting his father Jim McCartney with nurturing his love of music and language through storytelling and crossword puzzles. Songs including Salesman Saint pay tribute to his parents, while tracks such as As You Lie There emerged from studio sessions with producer Andrew Watt.

Get Back changed McCartney’s view of The Beatles split

McCartney also revisited the difficult final years of The Beatles and the long-standing belief that he was responsible for the group’s break-up. He admitted that years of headlines and criticism affected how he viewed himself, particularly after bitter public comments from former bandmates following the split.

However, watching Peter Jackson’s documentary Get Back changed his perspective. Seeing restored footage from the Let It Be sessions convinced him that he had been trying to motivate the band rather than dominate it.

“I thought, ‘Oh, no, I’m not like that at all. I’m trying to make a record. I’m trying to encourage these guys to be as great as they are,’” McCartney said. “So it took a weight off my mind.”

Despite the reflective nature of his latest album, McCartney suggested he has no plans to slow down. He expressed enthusiasm about future Beatles projects, including a proposed museum in London and the possibilities created by stage technology similar to ABBA’s Voyage concerts. “There’s always something cooking,” he said.