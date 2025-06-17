Skip to content
Doctor admits to illegally supplying ketamine to Matthew Perry before his fatal overdose

Court filings reveal texts mocking Perry and expose network behind illegal drug supply.

Doctor Confesses to Supplying Ketamine Before Matthew Perry's Overdose

Doctor charged in Matthew Perry death admits to illegally supplying ketamine

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja Pillai Jun 17, 2025
A California doctor accused of supplying Matthew Perry with ketamine in the final weeks of his life has agreed to plead guilty to drug distribution charges. Dr Salvador Plasencia, one of five people charged in connection with the Friends star’s fatal overdose, will formally enter his plea in the coming weeks, according to federal authorities.

Perry, who was 54 when he died in October 2023, had long battled addiction. Though he was legally using ketamine to treat depression, prosecutors say Plasencia and others illegally provided him with more doses than prescribed.

Matthew Perry pictured during a public appearance in 2023


Texts show doctor mocked Perry and saw opportunity to profit

Court filings reveal that Plasencia supplied Perry with 20 vials of ketamine, lozenges, syringes, and even visited the actor’s home twice to inject the drug himself. He also trained Perry’s assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, to administer it when he wasn’t around.

Prosecutors uncovered a disturbing message Plasencia sent to fellow doctor Mark Chavez, who has also pleaded guilty, mocking Perry as a “moron” and asking how much they could get from him financially. The two met in Costa Mesa to exchange vials that were later sold to Perry for £3,600 (₹3,82,000).

Dr Salvador Plasencia is expected to plead guilty to illegally supplying ketamine to Matthew Perry


The scheme extended beyond the doctors. Erik Fleming, a friend of Perry’s, admitted to acting as a middleman. Meanwhile, Iwamasa also entered a plea deal for his role in helping supply the drug.


Dealer accused of supplying fatal dose still awaits trial

One person hasn’t yet accepted a plea deal. Jasveen Sangha, accused of being a major ketamine dealer, allegedly gave Perry the dose that killed him. She remains in custody and has pleaded not guilty.

Plasencia’s plea deal includes no guaranteed sentence but carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison. He had originally been set to stand trial alongside Sangha this August.

Court documents reveal Dr Salvador Plasencia mocked Matthew Perry in text messages


Matthew Perry’s tragic death shocked fans around the world. Known best for playing Chandler Bing, his struggles with addiction stretched back to his time on Friends. The Los Angeles medical examiner ruled his cause of death as ketamine toxicity, raising serious concerns about the underground market surrounding off-label treatments for mental health.

