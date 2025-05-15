Netflix Tudum 2025: 10 shows and films we’re already obsessed with before the event even airs

Mark your calendars: 31 May isn’t just another Saturday. It’s Netflix’s blockbuster bonanza, Tudum 2025, arriving with a bang. And although the actual event hasn’t streamed yet, the internet is already simmering with spicy leaks, juicy first looks, and cryptic clues.

From long-awaited finales to fresh faces in familiar worlds, here’s everything Netflix is bringing to the table. No spoilers, just pure hype.

1. Stranger Things 5 : The Hawkins finale that might emotionally destroy you

The Upside Down is gearing up for its final roar. The fifth and final season of Stranger Things drops in November, and whispers are already circulating that someone major might not make it out alive. The Duffer Brothers are teasing heartbreak, chaos, and a full-circle moment that could break Netflix’s servers all over again.





2. Wednesday season 2: Forget cute, it’s going full gothic beast mode

Wednesday Addams is back but meaner, moodier, and battling even weirder creatures at Nevermore Academy. Premiering 6 August, Season 2 leans heavily into horror, supernatural folklore, and gloriously dysfunctional friendships. Jenna Ortega has hinted at darker twists… and possibly a new love interest?





3. Squid Game 3: The bloodbath gets personal

Thought Season 1 was brutal? Wait until Gi-hun goes head-to-head with the Front Man. Squid Game Season 3, launching 27 June, is being framed as a revenge saga soaked in betrayal and moral rot. No games. Just war.





4. Wake Up Dead Man: Benoit Blanc is back, and the vibes are off

Rian Johnson’s third Knives Out mystery returns with Daniel Craig, but this time, the mood? Less whodunnit, more existential chaos. Featuring a stellar cast including Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, and Mila Kunis, this late 2025 release might be the weirdest Blanc case yet.





5. Frankenstein: del Toro’s creature feature might haunt your sleep

Guillermo del Toro isn’t pulling punches. His upcoming Frankenstein, starring Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi, promises shadow-drenched horror, poetic violence, and zero romanticism. Think less “tragic monster” and more “run, and don’t look back.” Arriving November 2025.





6. Happy Gilmore 2: Chaos on the course again

Adam Sandler is dusting off the clubs. Thirty years on, Happy Gilmore 2 lands in July 2025 with Shooter McGavin returning to stir trouble. Expect golf, grudges, and Sandler’s signature cocktail of stupidity and sincerity.





7. One Piece season 2: Meet Chopper (yes, the reindeer doctor is real)

The Straw Hat crew is expanding. Season 2 of the live-action One Piece introduces fan favourites Tony Tony Chopper and Dr Kureha. With filming wrapped and post-production underway, fans are bracing for adorable talking reindeers and inevitable heartbreak.





8. Bridgerton 4: Benedict’s slow-burn romance begins

The most introverted Bridgerton finally gets his turn. Though Season 4 won’t arrive until 2026, Tudum is expected to tease Benedict’s love arc with Sophie Beckett. Will it be scandalous? Naturally. Will there be waistcoats and whispered secrets? Absolutely.





9. Outer Banks 5: One last wild treasure hunt

The Pogues are calling it quits but not before one last sun-drenched, danger-packed ride. The fifth and final season of Outer Banks promises utter chaos and, just maybe, a little closure.





10. Emily in Paris 5: Emily does Rome (but leaves drama in Paris)

Emily’s off to Rome with a new bob and, inevitably, more bad decisions. Season 5 follows Lily Collins navigating Italian flair, post-breakup messiness, and what might be her best wardrobe yet. Camille is out, Alfie is in and filming is already underway.





So, what’s the verdict?

Tudum 2025 feels less like a streaming event and more like Netflix flexing every muscle it has. It’s goodbyes (Stranger Things, Outer Banks), glow-ups (Wednesday, Emily in Paris), and glorious chaos (Squid Game, Wake Up Dead Man). Cancel your plans, grab the snacks, and prepare to be bombarded because if this is what we know before the event, just imagine what Netflix is saving for showtime.

Tudum goes live on 31 May 2025. See you on the other side.