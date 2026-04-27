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Richard Linklater makes his Bollywood debut as producer with Hindi remake of 'Tape'

The Hindi film is an official adaptation of his 2001 drama Tape

Richard Linklater makes his Bollywood debut as producer with Hindi remake of 'Tape'

Richard Linklater has joined Hindi film How To Not Have Sex as an executive producer

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 27, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Richard Linklater has joined How To Not Have Sex as an executive producer
  • The Hindi film is an official adaptation of his 2001 drama Tape
  • The project reframes the story for Indian audiences through conversations around consent and sex education

A cult indie film is finding new relevance in India

Twenty-five years after Tape explored uncomfortable conversations around consent in a single room, the story is being reimagined for Indian audiences.

Richard Linklater has joined Hindi film How To Not Have Sex as an executive producer, backing an official adaptation of his 2001 film. The project is directed by first-time filmmaker Sudharshan Narayanan and stars Aakash Prabhakar, Nishank Verma and Amrita Bagchi.

Why the story was adapted now

Producer and writer Anshulika Dubey said the original film’s treatment of consent convinced her the story needed an Indian version.

“When I first watched Tape, I was struck by how this film explains the concept of consent,” she said.

She added that the film places accountability on perpetrators rather than victims, something she felt was especially relevant in a society still struggling with conversations around sex education.

“As a woman, I wanted to make this film not just as a retelling, but as a call to re-examine the narratives we accept and the voices we amplify.”

A festival spotlight before release

The film has already earned international recognition after being selected for the New York Indian Film Festival. Dubey has also been nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the festival. John Sloss and Stephen Belber, who wrote both Tape and the original play, have also joined as executive producers.

From low-budget cult favourite to Hindi adaptation

Released in 2001, Tape starred Uma Thurman, Ethan Hawke and Robert Sean Leonard.

Made on a budget of around £ 74,000, the film became known for its intimate storytelling and single-location setting.

Its Hindi remake now aims to bring that same uncomfortable conversation to a new generation and a very different cultural landscape.

sex educationindiahollywoodbollywoodrichard linklater

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