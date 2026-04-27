'The Big Bang Theory' hands its unluckiest character the spotlight in chaotic new spin-off

Highlights

Stuart Fails To Save The Universe will premiere on HBO Max in July 2026

First-look images were revealed during the show’s panel at CCXP Mexico City

Danny Elfman will create the original theme music for the series

Stuart moves from comic shop owner to unlikely hero

For years, Stuart Bloom was known as the struggling comic book shop owner in The Big Bang Theory. Now, he is at the centre of the franchise with the fate of reality depending on him.

HBO Max confirmed that Stuart Fails To Save The Universe will premiere in July 2026. The announcement was made during the show’s panel at CCXP Mexico City, where first-look images were also unveiled.

A mistake sparks a multiverse crisis

The story follows Stuart after he accidentally destroys a device created by Sheldon Cooper and Leonard Hofstadter, triggering a multiverse disaster.

He must then restore reality before things spiral further out of control. Joining him on the mission are his girlfriend Denise, geologist Bert and fan-favourite Barry Kripke. The series will also introduce alternate-universe versions of familiar characters from The Big Bang Theory, pushing the franchise into bigger sci-fi territory.

Familiar faces return

Kevin Sussman reprises his role as Stuart, while Lauren Lapkus returns as Denise.

Brian Posehn is back as Bert, and John Ross Bowie returns as Barry Kripke.

Danny Elfman joins the sitcom universe

One of the biggest surprises surrounding the project is the involvement of Emmy and Grammy-winning composer Danny Elfman, who will create the original theme music.

Elfman is known for his collaborations with Tim Burton on films including Batman, Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, The Nightmare Before Christmas and Alice in Wonderland.

His credits also include Spider-Man, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Good Will Hunting, Milk, the Men in Black films and television themes for The Simpsons, Desperate Housewives and Wednesday.

Franchise creators stay involved

The series is written and executive produced by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn and Bill Prady.

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, the show marks a fresh direction for the sitcom franchise by turning one of its most underused characters into its most important one.