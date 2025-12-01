Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Janhvi Kapoor says media turning Sridevi and Dharmendra deaths into memes shows humanity is in shambles

Speaking at We The Women Asia, Janhvi called out social media and journalism for voyeuristic coverage and moral decay.

Janhvi Kapoor & Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor slams social media and journalism for insensitive coverage of Sridevi and Dharmendra deaths

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiDec 01, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Janhvi Kapoor spoke at We The Women Asia about her mother Sridevi and Dharmendra’s deaths
  • She criticised media and social media for turning grief into memes
  • Actress says the coverage shows a “derailment of human morality”
  • She recalled avoiding TV after her mother’s death due to constant exposure
  • Janhvi stressed the importance of self-respect over external validation

Janhvi Kapoor has called out the harshness of today’s media after the deaths of her mother Sridevi in 2018 and veteran actor Dharmendra in November 2025. Speaking at the We The Women Asia event in Mumbai, she said the aftermath of these losses exposed a serious moral decline, particularly with how social media turned tragedy into memes. The actress was blunt about the emotional toll and the culture of voyeurism she sees in journalism today.

Janhvi Kapoor & Sridevi Janhvi Kapoor slams social media and journalism for insensitive coverage of Sridevi and Dharmendra deaths Getty Images


Why Janhvi Kapoor says media coverage hurt her deeply

Kapoor described her mother’s death as the darkest phase of her life. “The phase I went through then is something I will never be able to fully verbalise,” she said. She added that even speaking about it feels like a risk of being seen as seeking headlines. “I would hate to sound like I am using such a painful part of my life for that,” she said.

She also recalled being stopped from watching television after Sridevi passed away. Despite this, coverage kept appearing. “It hurt me as a daughter, and it was confusing. I don’t think I will ever recover from it,” Janhvi said.


How social media turned grief into memes

The actress criticised the way online content treated her mother’s death. “The voyeuristic nature of journalism, media culture, and social media has single-handedly contributed to the derailment of human morality,” she said. She added that Dharmendra’s recent passing showed the trend has not improved. “We saw what happened with Dharam ji. It’s happened repeatedly and will only keep happening,” Janhvi said.

Janhvi Kapoor Janhvi criticises social media turning grief into memesGetty Images


What Janhvi Kapoor says about respect and self-worth

Moving from grief, Janhvi spoke about learning to value self-respect over external approval. She said fame came easily because of her family’s legacy, but real respect only comes when you respect yourself. “Over the past couple of years, one thing I have learnt for sure is that unless you respect yourself, nobody else will,” she said.

She stressed that women, especially, feel pressure for validation. “When you enter a workspace and are told how to feel about yourself, you need to decide on your own: I believe in myself. Everything else follows,” she said.

Janhvi Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor emphasises self-respect over external validationGetty Images


What’s next for Janhvi Kapoor

Even with all the attention and the hard times, Janhvi is keeping her head down and working. She has been in Homebound, India’s Oscar entry, Param Sundari, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari recently. She said she is focused on doing her job well and letting people see it.

dharmendragriefjournalismsocial mediasridevijanhvi kapoor

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Leona Lewis

Holiday fans celebrate Leona Lewis' One More Sleep topping the UK streaming charts

Youtube Screengrab

Leona Lewis beats Coldplay and Lily Allen to become UK’s most streamed British Christmas song of the century

Highlights:

  • Leona Lewis hits 190 million UK streams with One More Sleep
  • Coldplay and Lily Allen close behind in modern festive chart
  • Alexandra Burke’s Hallelujah still tops overall 21st-century Christmas sales
  • Official Charts reveal top 10 most popular UK festive tracks
  • Lewis continues Las Vegas Christmas residency through January

Leona Lewis’s One More Sleep has officially been named the most streamed British Christmas song of the 21st century. The 2013 festive hit, which reached number three on the UK singles chart, has now surpassed 190 million streams in the UK, according to the Official Charts Company.

Leona Lewis Holiday fans celebrate Leona Lewis' One More Sleep topping the UK streaming charts Youtube Screengrab

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us