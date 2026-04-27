Lord Popat seeks better cremation facilities for Hindus and Sikhs

Lord Dolar Popat has urged the government to address long delays facing Hindu and Sikh families arranging cremations, warning that current services are failing to meet basic religious needs.

Speaking in the House of Lords last Wednesday (22), he said grieving families can wait up to 10 days for a cremation slot, often at a location not of their choosing.

Lord Popat told peers that more than one million Hindus and Sikhs in the UK are affected by the lack of suitable facilities and the inability to carry out last rites within required timeframes.

“I have lobbied the previous government on this issue, and I welcome the opening of the first Hindu crematorium by Anoopam Mission in Denham. However, this is not enough. We urgently need more provision, particularly in London and Leicester,” he said.

While the Denham crematorium marks progress, Lord Popat said it was insufficient and called for long-term measures to ensure dignity for bereaved families.