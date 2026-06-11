Asians shift away from Labour as Greens emerge top choice, study finds

Highlights

British Asians are no longer a stable Labour voting bloc, according to new research

The Green Party is now their top voting choice, ahead of Labour and the Conservatives

The group shows strong caution towards AI and distrust of big tech companies

Around 83 per cent support stronger AI regulation, with concerns over jobs, privacy and safety

BRITISH ASIANS are moving away from Labour and are now more likely to support the Green Party, according to a major new study on public attitudes to politics and artificial intelligence (AI) in the UK.

Published on Wednesday (10), the research titled UK AI Compass: What the UK Public Thinks About AI, said Asians are no longer a fixed voting group. Instead, their political views are splitting, with the Greens now their top choice at 24 per cent, followed by Labour at 18 per cent and the Conservatives at 17 per cent.

It also revealed a large number of undecided voters (17 per cent), while support for Reform UK stands at nine per cent.

Lead author and associate researcher at Minderoo Centre for Democracy and Technology, Daniel Stone, said the findings show a clear change in voting behaviour. “The assumption that British Asians are a Labour-loyal, settled bloc doesn’t hold any more. They’re fragmenting, the Greens are now their first choice," he said.

The research, conducted by global communication firm Diffusion and supported by the Minderoo Centre for Democracy and Technology at the University of Cambridge, highlighted strong concern among British Asians about AI and the power of technology companies. While 77 per cent say they have used an AI tool, the group is described as “cautious” and worried about how AI is controlled.

Asians demand AI regulation

Like the wider population, Asians in the country strongly support regulation. Around 83 per cent back tougher AI rules, and most support limits on how tech firms use data and copyrighted work.

Stone said many people are worried because they already see AI affecting daily life. “This isn’t an abstract fear of future technology. It’s a rational concern that the system is moving fast, concentrating power, and leaving ordinary people without control," he noted.

Professor Gina Neff at the University of Cambridge said the public’s concern is not about stopping AI, but about ensuring there is clear responsibility and regulation over how the technology is developed and used.

According to the study, Asians are less likely to trust institutions compared to white British respondents, including lower confidence in the police and lower support for UK-led AI development for national security.

Researchers added that the group is also less likely to turn out to vote, with 77 per cent saying they are likely to vote compared to 88 per cent of white British respondents.

Political parties may need to rethink how they engage with Asian voters, who are now more divided, less predictable, and more concerned about the impact of new technology, the report warned.