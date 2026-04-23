Deepika Padukone’s pregnancy adds new twist to 'Raaka' role rumours

Highlights

Rumours claimed Deepika Padukone’s role in Raaka had been reduced or that she had exited the film

The makers have dismissed the reports, saying she remains a “crucial” part of the project

The speculation arrived just as the film’s first look generated major buzz online

First-look hype quickly turned into speculation

Raaka has remained one of the most talked-about upcoming projects since it was announced, with Allu Arjun and director Atlee driving anticipation.

The excitement intensified after the film’s first look was unveiled, but the conversation soon shifted when reports began circulating that Deepika Padukone’s role had been reduced. Some reports also claimed she may no longer be part of the film altogether, fuelling widespread speculation online.

Makers step in to shut down rumours

As rumours gained traction, the team behind Raaka issued a clarification. Calling the reports “baseless rumours”, the makers said production remains on track and Deepika Padukone continues to play a major role in the film.

“Everything is moving as planned. Deepika Padukone plays a crucial role in Raaka, and the shoot is unfolding seamlessly with great energy on set,” the team said. The statement has helped shift attention back to the film, while also reinforcing her importance to the project.

A packed slate keeps Deepika in headlines

Deepika Padukone has remained in the spotlight following reports that she exited Kalki 2898 AD 2 and Spirit. At the same time, she continues to be linked with major projects including King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan.

With Raaka still on schedule and her role now officially confirmed, the actor has once again emerged as one of the film industry’s biggest talking points.