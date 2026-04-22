Eastern Eye journalist threatened by judiciary for doing his job

THE body which appoints judges (JAC) has tried to bully an award-winning Eastern Eye journalist by threatening him with a £14,270.70 costs bill, following a dispute over freedom of information requests.

Since 2020, Barnie Choudhury has written 23 articles for Eastern Eye, which include investigations into racism, bullying, misogyny and judicial secrecy that have led to policy changes within the judiciary.

Now the JAC is claiming Choudhury “acted unreasonably” by threatening to pursue contempt of court proceedings when it failed to comply with a tribunal order to disclose information under the FOI act.

“This is nothing but bullies who are independent of government going after a freelance journalist for doing his job,” Choudhury said.

“I threatened the JAC with contempt proceeding, after it continually messed me around, before it decided to provide some, but not all, of the information a court ordered it to hand over.

“We have a serious problem – nobody scrutinises the money the JAC uses to fight court cases.

“My investigative reports in Eastern Eye revealed that the JAC uses public money, without any parliamentary oversight.”

Choudhury withdrew his legal threat in September 2025 once he had enough information to continue reporting.

He revealed how the case has taken a personal toll.

Choudhury is no longer writing because “it’s had such a bad mental effect” on him.

His last published article in Eastern Eye was on May 7, 2025.

“I’ve been reasonable and transparent throughout this process,” he said.

“But what’s the best way to shut down a journalist?

“Threaten them with a spurious legal claim, because we won’t be able to afford it.”

The British Journalism Awards shortlisted Choudhury for the Public Service Journalism award in 2025 for his work. It is one of the top four prizes in the competition.

Barnie Choudhury Pic credit: Barnie Choudhury

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ), of which Choudhury – a former BBC correspondent - has been a member for almost 40-years, is concerned by the case.

It warned of threats to media freedom when organisations use Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation or SLAPP-style actions to intimidate journalists from publishing information in the public interest.

The NUJ’s general secretary, Laura Davison, said the JAC’s move to recover costs in a no-costs arena was “highly unusual” and had wider consequences.

“If the JAC’s application is upheld, it would create a significant new risk for journalists using FOI requests to hold power to account and add to the weaponry of those who use SLAPPs to silence media scrutiny,” said the union boss.

A spokesperson for the JAC told the Press Gazette, “These costs were the result of a case brought by Professor Choudhury, not the JAC.

“They are only for the costs incurred of responding to an application for JAC to be certified for contempt, and that application was withdrawn.

“As a public body, we are required to be responsible with taxpayers’ money, and this may include recovering funds from individuals who incur costs in line with normal tribunal rules.”

In response to the JAC’s position, Choudhury said, “The JAC didn’t comply with an order issued by a tribunal judge, and it thought it could get away with disrespecting a court.

“If I had done that, I’d be, rightly, held in contempt, punishable by a big fine or prison.

“It can’t be one rule for one and another rule for another.”

He added, “We’ve revealed how the JAC has wasted hundreds of thousands of pounds of our money on silly, vexatious, cases.

“When and where does it stop?

“If this were money spent on asylum seekers or immigrants or benefits, and no-one scrutinised it, we’d have a public outcry.”

Choudhury urged journalists to observe the upcoming hearing online on April 29.

“If I lose, this will have a chilling effect on journalism, our ability to hold power to account and freedom of speech.

“What on earth is the government doing allowing the judiciary to attack journalists and journalism?”

The hearing will take place before the First-tier Tribunal (General Regulatory Chamber).

Further details are available by contacting campaigns@nuj.org.uk.