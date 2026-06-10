Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan suspended after misconduct probe

Khan denies wrongdoing and says decision is unfair

icc-karim-khan

FILE PHOTO: International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan

(Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJun 10, 2026
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

Highlights

  • Khan has been suspended pending a vote by member states on his future
  • The court’s governing body referred the case to its 125 members after an 18-month probe
  • Khan’s lawyers rejected the decision, saying he denies wrongdoing and will challenge it
  • Khan has been on voluntary leave since May last year during the investigation

THE International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor Karim Khan has been suspended pending a vote by member states on his fate, the court's governing body said, following a probe into accusations of sexual harassment made against him.

A diplomatic source briefed on the decision told Reuters the court's governing body's executive bureau has ruled Khan had committed serious misconduct following an 18-month-long probe into accusations that the prosecutor had non-consensual sexual interactions with a lawyer in his office.

The source added that the bureau has recommended the prosecutor should be removed from office.

The ICC's governing body will send its conclusion on to all 125 ICC member states which will vote on Khan's fate in a special session convened at a later date.

In its press release, the bureau said it had made a decision on the disciplinary proceedings against Khan and referred the matter to the ICC's Assembly of States Parties, but did not give details about what it decided.

"The decision of the Bureau and the related documentation will remain confidential," the press release said.

Khan's lawyers said in a statement that he rejected the decision in the strongest terms, and repeated he denies any wrongdoing. "The decision is unlawful, procedurally unfair and unsupported by evidence," the statement said.

The International Criminal Court has been thrust into crisis by the investigations into Khan — its most prominent official — as well as by U.S. sanctions over the court’s actions, including arrest warrants for Israeli officials for alleged war crimes.

Khan is on a voluntary leave

Khan has not been at the helm of the ICC office of the prosecutor since last May when he took a voluntary leave of absence pending the outcome of the inquiry. He is the first ICC prosecutor to be formally suspended from his role by the court's oversight body.

Sources told Reuters earlier that a report by United Nations investigators found a "factual basis" for the allegations of sexual misconduct made by a female aide and that witness accounts "lend support to her claims".

However, a second report by three judges that analysed the UN report found the evidence insufficient to establish the truth of the allegations "beyond a reasonable doubt", they added.

Lawyers for Khan had said that the judges unanimously concluded that the "factual findings do not establish misconduct or breach of duty."

(Reuters)

international criminal courtsexual harassmentkarim khanicc karim khan
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

asian-family-south-london
News

Community pays tribute to Asian family after south London tragedy

pakistan-afghanistan-war
News

Pakistan launches fresh airstrikes on Afghanistan

British Asian Trust raises more than £1m for charity at annual gala
News

British Asian Trust raises more than £1m for charity at annual gala

narendra-modi-india
News

Modi becomes longest-serving Indian prime minister, overtakes Nehru

More For You

Modi & Trump
Donald Trump and Narendra Modi shake hands as they attend a joint press conference at the White House on February 13, 2025.
Reuters

Modi and Trump likely to meet at G7 summit: Report


PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi is likely to meet US president Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in France, with trade, visas and energy cooperation expected to be among the key issues discussed, an Indian government source told Reuters.

The summit, scheduled for June 15-17 in the French town of Evian-les-Bains, will bring together leaders of major economies, including Trump, along with delegations from countries such as India.

Keep ReadingShow less