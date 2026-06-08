PK Consumer Health acquires UK supplements brand HealthAid

HealthAid has agreed to be acquired by PK Consumer Health.

The deal strengthens PK's position in the European vitamins and supplements market.

HealthAid products are sold in more than 50 countries through a long-established distribution network.

HealthAid, the UK-based vitamins, minerals and supplements (VMS) company, has agreed to be acquired by PK Consumer Health as consolidation gathers pace across the European consumer health sector.

The deal will bring the Harrow-headquartered supplements brand into PK Consumer Health's expanding portfolio and marks the company's second acquisition since private equity firms Avista Healthcare Partners and Damier Group invested in the platform in November 2025. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition highlights growing competition in the European VMS market, where companies are increasingly seeking scale through acquisitions while expanding their presence in pharmacies and retail channels.

A well-known pharmacy brand changes hands

Founded in the UK, HealthAid has built its business around supplying vitamins, minerals and supplements through independent pharmacies. The company offers products across a broad range of health categories and currently operates in the UK and US, while also selling into more than 50 countries through a network of distributors.

The brand has established a particularly strong presence in the independent pharmacy sector, where it has developed long-standing relationships with retailers and distributors over several decades.

PK Consumer Health said the acquisition forms part of its strategy to strengthen its position in the retail-focused vitamins and supplements market across Europe.

Following the transaction, PK Consumer Health's annual revenue is expected to approach €200 million (£170 million), supported by continued organic growth and further expansion plans.

Building a larger consumer health platform

The acquisition comes as private equity-backed consumer health groups continue to look for opportunities to combine established regional brands under larger platforms.

PK Consumer Health has signalled that further acquisitions remain part of its growth strategy as it seeks to expand its footprint across European markets.

Yvan Vindevogel, chairman of PK Consumer Health, said the addition of HealthAid would help strengthen the group's position in the sector while building on the brand's existing market presence and pharmacy relationships.

The transaction is expected to complete in March 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

As competition intensifies across the vitamins and supplements industry, deals such as this may become increasingly common as businesses seek greater scale, broader distribution networks and stronger positions in key retail markets.