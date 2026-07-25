Inside Scotch Frost's £10m collapse: Why creditors may be left empty-handed

Family-founded food supplier Scotch Frost collapsed owing almost £10 million.

Administrators say unsecured creditors are unlikely to recover any of the money owed.

Falling sales, rising costs and intense competition were blamed for the company's failure.

A UK food supplier that served restaurants and retailers across the country for nearly six decades collapsed owing almost £10 million, with administrators warning that many creditors are unlikely to recover any of the money they are owed.

A newly released administrators' report has shed light on the final months of Scotch Frost of Glasgow Limited, revealing how declining sales, fierce price competition and rising operating costs pushed the long-established business into administration. The company, founded in Scotland in 1967, ceased trading in the closing weeks of 2025, resulting in the loss of all 17 remaining jobs.

The report shows the business recorded a net loss of £3.6 million on turnover of £25.6 million before entering administration. Following a petition by the company's directors to Hamilton Sheriff Court, Kevin Mapstone and Paul Webber of BTG were appointed joint administrators.

A shrinking business in a changing market

Scotch Frost operated from a 33,000-square-foot warehouse and headquarters at Bothwell Park Industrial Estate near Uddingston. The property has since been sold for £2.5 million as part of the administration process.

According to the administrators' report, the company's business had steadily contracted over the past three years as the food distribution market became increasingly price-driven.

"The business offering has shrunk as the market in this industry has become very price driven with the core customers being more price focused," the administrators reportedly said.

They added that lower barriers to entry had encouraged more competitors into the market, putting further pressure on prices and making it increasingly difficult for the company to cover its fixed operating costs.

As revenue continued to decline, the business attempted to cut costs wherever possible. Staffing levels were gradually reduced until only 17 employees remained, while operations at its Newcastle and Harlow sites were transferred out of the company's ownership so activity could be consolidated at its Glasgow base, according to the report.

The administrators also pointed to wider pressures affecting the hospitality supply chain. Reduced customer demand, restaurant closures, fewer trading days and tighter spending by core clients all contributed to falling sales. They further cited fierce competition, shrinking profit margins and higher employment costs following the increase in National Insurance contributions.

Millions owed, little hope for creditors

The administration process has recovered enough funds to repay £1.6 million owed to secured creditor Japan Food Express in full.

HMRC has lodged a claim for around £213,000, while other creditors including energy supplier Drax, British Gas and water provider Business Stream have also received payments.

However, the outlook is far less positive for unsecured creditors. Claims against the company are estimated at £7.8 million, with claims worth £5 million already submitted.

"Based on current information, it is unlikely a dividend will be available to the unsecured creditors," BTG reportedly said in its update.

The administrators noted that Scotch Frost was founded by the Louden family on October 26, 1967, and grew into a specialist distributor of fresh, frozen and ambient ethnic food products across the UK.

Earlier in the administration process, Thomas McKay, managing partner at BTG, reportedly described the company's collapse as "a sad day", adding that after discussions with its secured creditor in Japan, the directors had no viable route to continue trading.