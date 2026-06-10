Community pays tribute to Asian family after south London tragedy

Highlights

Parents and nine-year-old son die in suspected murder-suicide

Police continue investigation as neighbours describe family’s struggles caring for their ill child

Family had returned to London after seeking medical treatment for their son in India

Inquest to examine circumstances behind deaths at south London residential tower

TRIBUTES have been paid to an Asian couple and their nine-year-old son after they died in a fall from a south London tower block, with friends and neighbours remembering them as caring parents and kind members of the community.

Rakesh Narayan Pai, 47, Aditi Vijay Paralkar, 46, and their son Sid died on May 27 after falling from the 36th floor of a residential building in Elephant and Castle.

Emergency services were called to Churchyard Row shortly before 7.30am after reports that people had fallen from a height. Paramedics attempted to save the family, but all three were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police is investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths and has said it is keeping an open mind.

Acting detective superintendent Dan Whitten said: “Our thoughts remain with Aditi, Rakesh and Sid’s family and loved ones while we work at pace to establish the facts surrounding these tragic deaths.”

Neighbours and friends described the family as kind and said they had been struggling while caring for Sid, who is believed to have had kidney disease and required home schooling.

A friend said Paralkar had felt “under pressure” while caring for her son, while neighbours said the couple had been devoted parents.

One neighbour said the family had been deeply worried about Sid’s health after he suffered serious illnesses from a young age.

“They were loving wonderful parents,” she said.

The family had lived in the 45-storey building, with the apartment located around 400 feet above the ground.

An 'awful occurrence'

Labour MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark Neil Coyle described the deaths as an “awful occurrence” and said police believed Sid’s medical condition may have contributed to what happened.

“It’s a terrible tragedy, a family of three. Just awful. Some constituents saw it happen,” he said.

“The suggestion was that the child was born in the UK with severe illnesses, which the police inferred contributed to their horrendous decision.”

Pai and Paralkar, who were originally from India, had professional careers in the UK.

Pai, also known as Robin, had worked as a project manager with major organisations including Santander, Barclays and Euroclear. He had studied economics and accounting at the University of Mumbai before completing further studies in India.

He had also volunteered with charities including the Alzheimer’s Society and the Thomas Pocklington Trust, which supports blind people.

Paralkar, known as Adi, worked as a construction industry consultant and had worked with firms including Kier Group and Bouygues. Former colleagues described her as professional, hardworking and reliable.

Friends said the couple had previously lived in Clapham before moving to Elephant and Castle. They reportedly travelled to Mumbai in search of specialist medical treatment for their son and to be closer to family support.

They returned to Britain last year after Sid’s condition did not improve.

'They had lots of friends'

Neighbours in Clapham remembered the family warmly, saying they had been involved in local events and had built friendships in the area.

One friend said: “It’s very unexpected. I just don’t believe it. They had lots of friends. They would send my daughter gifts at Christmas. You couldn’t meet a more gorgeous couple. They would have given you their last penny.”

According to reports, the case has been referred to the London Inner South coroner’s court.

A spokesperson said: “The tragic deaths of three individuals who fell from a tower block in Elephant and Castle on the morning of May 27 have been referred to this office.

“The Metropolitan Police are currently conducting an investigation and we are providing assistance as required. We are awaiting the initial findings of the post-mortem examinations, after which inquests will be opened in due course, once the outcomes of these preliminary investigations are known.”