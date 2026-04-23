Dua Lipa’s ‘Palermo in my heart’ post is back in focus after Callum Turner wedding reports

Highlights

Reports suggest Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are planning a wedding in Palermo

Luxury hotel Villa Igiea is reportedly being lined up for a three-day celebration

The wedding speculation has put Palermo in the spotlight as Italy’s potential next celebrity wedding destination

Palermo emerges as a surprise wedding destination

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are reportedly planning to marry in Palermo, turning the Sicilian city into an unlikely new contender for celebrity weddings.

According to reports, the couple are eyeing Villa Igiea, a restored Art Nouveau property overlooking the Gulf of Palermo, as the venue for their celebrations. The venue is reportedly reserved for several days, with speculation pointing to a wedding weekend between September 5 and 7 rather than a single-day event.

The clues behind the rumours

Wedding rumours intensified after reports claimed Dua Lipa was spotted meeting well-known Italian wedding planner Alessandra Grillo in Palermo. Fans also revisited the singer’s social media posts from a 2025 trip to the city, where she shared photos captioned: “Palermo in my heart.”

At the time, it appeared to be a holiday update. Now, followers believe it may have hinted at a deeper connection to the city.

Why Palermo matters to the couple

Unlike traditional celebrity wedding destinations such as Lake Como or Paris, Palermo appears to hold personal significance for the couple.

During their 2025 trip, they reportedly explored landmarks including Via Maqueda, Palatine Chapel and Santa Caterina Church. They were also seen enjoying local food and seaside views, making the city feel less like a luxury backdrop and more like a meaningful destination.

A wedding that could dominate pop culture headlines

Neither Dua Lipa nor Callum Turner has confirmed the wedding plans. But with venue speculation, planning rumours and growing fan interest, Palermo is already benefiting from the attention.

If the wedding goes ahead, it could become one of the most high-profile celebrity events of the year and put Palermo firmly on the celebrity wedding map.