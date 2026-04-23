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Dua Lipa’s ‘Palermo in my heart’ post is back in focus after Callum Turner wedding reports

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are reportedly planning to marry in Palermo

Dua Lipa’s ‘Palermo in my heart’ post is back in focus after Callum Turner wedding reports

Palermo appears to hold personal significance for the couple

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 23, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Reports suggest Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are planning a wedding in Palermo
  • Luxury hotel Villa Igiea is reportedly being lined up for a three-day celebration
  • The wedding speculation has put Palermo in the spotlight as Italy’s potential next celebrity wedding destination

Palermo emerges as a surprise wedding destination

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are reportedly planning to marry in Palermo, turning the Sicilian city into an unlikely new contender for celebrity weddings.

According to reports, the couple are eyeing Villa Igiea, a restored Art Nouveau property overlooking the Gulf of Palermo, as the venue for their celebrations. The venue is reportedly reserved for several days, with speculation pointing to a wedding weekend between September 5 and 7 rather than a single-day event.

The clues behind the rumours

Wedding rumours intensified after reports claimed Dua Lipa was spotted meeting well-known Italian wedding planner Alessandra Grillo in Palermo. Fans also revisited the singer’s social media posts from a 2025 trip to the city, where she shared photos captioned: “Palermo in my heart.”

At the time, it appeared to be a holiday update. Now, followers believe it may have hinted at a deeper connection to the city.

Why Palermo matters to the couple

Unlike traditional celebrity wedding destinations such as Lake Como or Paris, Palermo appears to hold personal significance for the couple.

During their 2025 trip, they reportedly explored landmarks including Via Maqueda, Palatine Chapel and Santa Caterina Church. They were also seen enjoying local food and seaside views, making the city feel less like a luxury backdrop and more like a meaningful destination.

A wedding that could dominate pop culture headlines

Neither Dua Lipa nor Callum Turner has confirmed the wedding plans. But with venue speculation, planning rumours and growing fan interest, Palermo is already benefiting from the attention.

If the wedding goes ahead, it could become one of the most high-profile celebrity events of the year and put Palermo firmly on the celebrity wedding map.

callum turnercelebrity weddingspalermodua lipa

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