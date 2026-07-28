'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' review roundup: Critics hail Tom Holland's 'best' Spider-Man yet

Highlights

Early reviews praise Tom Holland's strongest performance as Peter Parker

Critics welcome the film's move away from multiverse-heavy storytelling

Action, emotional depth and the Spider-Man-Punisher dynamic earn widespread praise

Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day has received an enthusiastic response from critics following its first press screenings, with reviewers praising Tom Holland's performance, Destin Daniel Cretton's direction and the film's return to a more grounded Spider-Man story.

While full reviews remain under embargo, initial reactions suggest the fourth standalone outing for Holland's web-slinger could be one of the franchise's most acclaimed entries.

Tom Holland's performance steals the spotlight

A recurring theme across early reactions is praise for Holland's portrayal of Peter Parker.

Kevin Verma of Nexus Point called Brand New Day "exactly the refresher Marvel needed", adding that "Tom Holland has never been better" while describing the script as "thrilling, heartfelt and confidently character driven."

Film critic Peter Howell also highlighted Holland's performance, saying the actor finally captures the sarcasm, emotional vulnerability and romantic struggles that have long defined Spider-Man in the comics.

Several reviewers agreed that the film gives Holland more room to explore Peter Parker's personal journey following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Critics welcome a return to grounded storytelling

One of the biggest talking points among reviewers is the film's shift away from the multiverse.

Peter Howell praised the sequel for cutting back on what he called "multiverse tedium" and returning Spider-Man to his street-level New York roots.

Fandango's Erik Davis similarly described the film as deeper, more thoughtful and more mature than Holland's previous trilogy. He said director Destin Daniel Cretton expands the franchise in fresh ways while keeping the focus firmly on character.

Many critics also noted that the story successfully balances emotional drama with large-scale superhero action.

Action sequences and supporting cast impress

Reviewers singled out the film's action as another major strength.

Davis described Cretton's fight scenes as some of the best in Holland's Spider-Man era, while praising the film's blend of detective mystery, psychological thriller and buddy comedy.

The partnership between Spider-Man and Jon Bernthal's Punisher received repeated praise, with several critics calling their on-screen chemistry one of the sequel's highlights.

Brandon Pope said the film honours earlier Spider-Man stories, particularly Sam Raimi's films, while delivering an emotional and thrilling Marvel adventure. He also praised the appearances of Hulk and Punisher, saying a major reveal lives up to expectations.

Meanwhile, Wendy Lee Szany described the film as having "top-tier action" alongside emotional moments that she said brought tears.

A promising start for Marvel's latest Spider-Man film

Set four years after Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows Peter Parker as he continues protecting New York after the world has forgotten his identity. Alongside returning stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo and Jon Bernthal, the film introduces Sadie Sink in a mysterious villain role.

Based on the first wave of reactions, critics believe Spider-Man: Brand New Day succeeds by putting Peter Parker back at the heart of the story, combining emotional stakes, grounded storytelling and energetic action in what many are calling Tom Holland's finest Spider-Man film to date.