'Dhurandhar' becomes UK’s No.1 Indian film, beats 'Pathaan' with £4.38m haul

Highlights

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now the highest-grossing Indian film ever in the UK

The film earned £4.388 million in 34 days, overtaking Pathaan

Its worldwide earnings have climbed to approximately £157.4 million

Pathaan record falls in just five weeks

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has set a new benchmark at the UK box office after overtaking Pathaan to become the highest-grossing Indian film in the market. Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, the action thriller has earned £4.388 million in the UK in just 34 days. That pushes it past Pathaan, which previously held the record with a lifetime total of £4.380 million.

The milestone comes during the film’s fifth week in cinemas, underlining its strong hold with audiences.

UK’s highest-grossing Indian films

The latest figures place Dhurandhar: The Revenge at the top of the UK rankings for Indian releases.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge — £4.388 million (still running)

(still running) Pathaan — £4.380 million

Jawan — £3.1 million

Saiyaara — £3 million

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani — £2.375 million

Dilwale — £2.351 million

Padmaavat — £2.187 million

Chennai Express — £2.181 million

Global total crosses £157 million

The film has also delivered huge numbers overseas, earning roughly £37.7 million outside India, excluding China. In North America, it is nearing the £22 million mark, while worldwide collections have reached approximately £157.4 million, including around £119.6 million from India.

That places Dhurandhar: The Revenge ahead of Pushpa 2: The Rule, K.G.F: Chapter 2, Animal, Jawan and Pathaan in worldwide earnings. Only Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Dangal remain ahead.