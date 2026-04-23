'Dhurandhar' becomes UK’s No.1 Indian film, beats 'Pathaan' with £4.38m haul

Highlights
- Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now the highest-grossing Indian film ever in the UK
- The film earned £4.388 million in 34 days, overtaking Pathaan
- Its worldwide earnings have climbed to approximately £157.4 million
Pathaan record falls in just five weeks
Dhurandhar: The Revenge has set a new benchmark at the UK box office after overtaking Pathaan to become the highest-grossing Indian film in the market. Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, the action thriller has earned £4.388 million in the UK in just 34 days. That pushes it past Pathaan, which previously held the record with a lifetime total of £4.380 million.
The milestone comes during the film’s fifth week in cinemas, underlining its strong hold with audiences.
UK’s highest-grossing Indian films
The latest figures place Dhurandhar: The Revenge at the top of the UK rankings for Indian releases.
- Dhurandhar: The Revenge — £4.388 million (still running)
- Pathaan — £4.380 million
- Jawan — £3.1 million
- Saiyaara — £3 million
- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani — £2.375 million
- Dilwale — £2.351 million
- Padmaavat — £2.187 million
- Chennai Express — £2.181 million
Global total crosses £157 million
The film has also delivered huge numbers overseas, earning roughly £37.7 million outside India, excluding China. In North America, it is nearing the £22 million mark, while worldwide collections have reached approximately £157.4 million, including around £119.6 million from India.
That places Dhurandhar: The Revenge ahead of Pushpa 2: The Rule, K.G.F: Chapter 2, Animal, Jawan and Pathaan in worldwide earnings. Only Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Dangal remain ahead.