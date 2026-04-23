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'Dhurandhar' becomes UK’s No.1 Indian film, beats 'Pathaan' with £4.38m haul

The film earned £4.388 million in 34 days

'Dhurandhar' becomes UK’s No.1 Indian film, beats 'Pathaan' with £4.38m haul

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has set a new benchmark at the UK box office after overtaking Pathaan

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 23, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now the highest-grossing Indian film ever in the UK
  • The film earned £4.388 million in 34 days, overtaking Pathaan
  • Its worldwide earnings have climbed to approximately £157.4 million

Pathaan record falls in just five weeks

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has set a new benchmark at the UK box office after overtaking Pathaan to become the highest-grossing Indian film in the market. Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, the action thriller has earned £4.388 million in the UK in just 34 days. That pushes it past Pathaan, which previously held the record with a lifetime total of £4.380 million.

The milestone comes during the film’s fifth week in cinemas, underlining its strong hold with audiences.

UK’s highest-grossing Indian films

The latest figures place Dhurandhar: The Revenge at the top of the UK rankings for Indian releases.

  • Dhurandhar: The Revenge£4.388 million (still running)
  • Pathaan — £4.380 million
  • Jawan — £3.1 million
  • Saiyaara — £3 million
  • Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani — £2.375 million
  • Dilwale — £2.351 million
  • Padmaavat — £2.187 million
  • Chennai Express — £2.181 million

Global total crosses £157 million

The film has also delivered huge numbers overseas, earning roughly £37.7 million outside India, excluding China. In North America, it is nearing the £22 million mark, while worldwide collections have reached approximately £157.4 million, including around £119.6 million from India.

That places Dhurandhar: The Revenge ahead of Pushpa 2: The Rule, K.G.F: Chapter 2, Animal, Jawan and Pathaan in worldwide earnings. Only Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Dangal remain ahead.

pathaanindian filmunited kingdombox officedhurandhar 2

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