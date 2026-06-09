30°C temperatures could return to UK after record-breaking May

Temperatures could climb above 30C in parts of England next week.

The warm spell follows a record-breaking heatwave in May.

Southern and eastern regions are expected to see the highest temperatures.

Just weeks after a record-breaking May heatwave, the UK could be heading for another burst of hot weather, with temperatures potentially reaching 30C in parts of the country.

The latest UK weather forecast suggests a significant warm-up is on the way after several days of rain, showers and unsettled conditions. Forecasters say temperatures are likely to rise through the weekend, particularly across southern England, with some areas expected to experience conditions well above the seasonal average.

Weather maps indicate temperatures could peak on June 22, with London and parts of the South East among the areas most likely to reach or exceed 30C. Other cities across the Midlands, East of England and Yorkshire are also forecast to see temperatures above 26C.

From rain clouds to summer sunshine

The UK is currently under the influence of Atlantic weather systems, bringing spells of rain and cooler conditions to many areas. However, forecasters say a shift in the jet stream and the arrival of high pressure from the south could dramatically change the picture by the weekend.

Dan Stroud, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said, as quoted in a news report, that temperatures are expected to climb steadily through Saturday and Sunday, especially across southern parts of the country.

He added that forecasts increasingly point towards temperatures reaching the high 20s and possibly exceeding 30C by June 22, although the exact peak remains uncertain.

According to the Met Office, southern and south-eastern England are likely to experience the highest temperatures, while northern regions such as Manchester and Liverpool could remain warm but somewhat cooler.

Heatwave memories still fresh

The prospect of another hot spell comes shortly after an exceptionally warm May, which saw records broken in both England and Wales. On May 26, temperatures reached 35.1C at Kew Gardens and 32.9C at Cardiff Bute Park, making it the hottest May day on record for both nations.

Independent forecaster MeteoGroup has suggested temperatures throughout summer 2026 could remain above average, with the possibility of further intense periods of heat. However, forecasters say it remains too early to determine whether another official heatwave will develop.

Some weather commentators have also pointed to the potential influence of a stronger El Niño pattern this year, although experts caution that seasonal forecasts carry a higher degree of uncertainty than short-term predictions.

For now, meteorologists are keeping a close watch on conditions as warmer air moves in from the continent. While rain and showers are expected to continue through the end of the week, the outlook for the second half of June appears increasingly settled, drier and significantly warmer.