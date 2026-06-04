Janhvi Kapoor climbs 3,550 steps barefoot to Tirumala temple as 'Peddi' opens to strong reviews

Highlights

Janhvi Kapoor visited Tirumala temple on the morning of Peddi's release

The actor completed the 3,550-step climb barefoot before offering prayers

Early reactions have praised Ram Charan’s performance in the sports drama

The film opened amid packed theatres and large-scale fan celebrations

A release day that began with prayer

While thousands of fans gathered outside cinemas for the release of Peddi, Janhvi Kapoor spent the morning on a very different journey.

The actor climbed the 3,550 steps leading to the Tirumala temple in Tirupati barefoot before seeking blessings ahead of the film’s release. Accompanied by her aunt, actor Maheshwari, Kapoor was seen beginning the trek from the Alipiri footpath in videos shared online.

Dressed in a simple kurta-pyjama, she kept a low profile throughout the climb, occasionally stopping for a short rest and greeting fellow devotees along the route. After completing the pilgrimage, Kapoor changed into a purple silk saree and visited the temple.

The visit continues a personal tradition for the actor, who has frequently travelled to Tirumala during important milestones in her life and career.

Fans turn Peddi release into a celebration

As Kapoor offered prayers in Tirupati, scenes outside theatres reflected the anticipation surrounding the film.

In Hyderabad, Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, joined fans at a public screening, celebrating alongside audiences as the actor appeared on screen. Similar scenes were reported in Bengaluru, where crowds gathered hours before the first shows, with dancing, chanting and fireworks creating a festival atmosphere.

The sports drama has generated considerable interest ahead of release, with the film's official social media channels reporting more than one million ticket sales across major booking platforms before opening day.

Early praise puts spotlight on box-office prospects

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan in the title role, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani and Divyenndu. The film features music by A R Rahman.

Early audience reactions and reviews have highlighted Ram Charan’s performance, with many describing the film as an emotionally driven sports drama. Industry observers are closely watching its commercial performance, particularly as it arrives as Charan’s most closely watched release since RRR.

Reports suggest the film was produced on a budget of around £30 million and may need to surpass approximately £43 million worldwide to be considered a major box-office success.

Whether Peddi ultimately reaches those figures remains to be seen, but on release day the contrast was striking: while fans celebrated in cinemas across the country, one of its stars chose to begin the occasion with a climb of faith rather than a red-carpet appearance.