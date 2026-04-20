M&S Authentic Greek Yoghurt recall follows discovery of unlisted gluten in vanilla range

Highlights

Label missing crucial gluten warning.

500g vanilla pots dated May 12, 2026 affected.

Quality control gap raises safety questions.

The M&S Authentic Greek Yoghurt recall has exposed a serious labelling failure after the supermarket discovered gluten in its vanilla variant that the packaging does not mention. The error affects 500g pots with a use by date of May 12, 2026.

Marks & Spencer found that some Authentic Greek Yoghurt with Vanilla containers have gluten inside, but the label gives no warning.

This missing information puts people with coeliac disease and gluten intolerance at direct risk. The Food Standards Agency confirmed the recall after M&S reported the problem.

Missing label information

The packaging failure means customers had no way to know about the gluten content. People who check labels carefully before buying still faced danger because the vital allergen information was not printed on the pot.

M&S has now placed warning notices at store tills and on its website. The company contacted allergy support organisations to spread the message quickly.

Customers who bought the affected yoghurt should return it to any M&S store for a full refund.

The customer service line 0333301-48555 handles queries about the recall.

Around one in 100 people in the UK has coeliac disease. For them, reading food labels is not optional—it is essential for staying healthy.

When labels miss allergen information, these customers cannot make safe choices.

Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley and rye. When someone with coeliac disease eats it, their immune system damages the gut lining. This stops the body absorbing nutrients properly.

Symptoms include severe tiredness, stomach pain, weight loss and frequent diarrhoea. Children with the condition may grow slowly and experience delayed puberty.

The Food Standards Agency warns that anyone with gluten allergies, intolerance or coeliac disease must not eat this product.

While no illnesses have been reported yet, the labelling error created a real health risk that only the recall could fix.