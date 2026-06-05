'Peddi' faces backlash as viewers call Janhvi Kapoor’s character ‘vulgar’ and objectified

Highlights

Social media users have criticised the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor’s character in Peddi.

Much of the backlash focuses on the writing of the female lead rather than the film itself.

Viewers argue the character lacks agency and is frequently reduced to visual objectification.

Debate grows around Janhvi Kapoor’s character

Just days after its theatrical release, Peddi has found itself at the centre of an online debate over the portrayal of its female lead.

The sports drama, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, has drawn criticism from sections of the audience who believe Kapoor’s character, Achiyamma, is underserved by the screenplay. Many viewers have argued that the role contributes little to the story and exists largely in relation to the male characters around her.

The discussion has gained momentum across social media, where users have questioned both the writing and presentation of the character.

Viewers raise concerns over specific scenes

A significant portion of the criticism has focused on scenes that audiences say place unnecessary emphasis on Achiyamma’s physical appearance.

Several viewers pointed to moments where dialogue describing the character is accompanied by shots of different parts of her body, arguing that such visual choices undermine her role in the narrative.

Others highlighted sequences they considered problematic, claiming that the film repeatedly presents the character through the gaze of male characters rather than allowing her a stronger independent presence within the story.

Notably, much of the reaction has centred on the treatment of Kapoor’s character rather than on the film’s overall plot, direction or performances.

Critics online have suggested that Achiyamma deserved a more substantial arc and greater influence on the narrative. Many argued that the character's limited agency weakens what could have been a more meaningful role within the film.

The concerns echo observations made by some reviewers, who also questioned the extent to which the character is sexualised during key portions of the story.

Film continues to generate conversation

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi features Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Boman Irani, Divyenndu and Jagapathi Babu.

While the film has sparked discussion for a variety of reasons since its release, the conversation surrounding Achiyamma’s portrayal has emerged as one of its most debated aspects.

As audience reactions continue to circulate online, the criticism has highlighted broader conversations about the representation of female characters in mainstream cinema and the expectations viewers increasingly bring to such roles.