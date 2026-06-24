Chiranjeevi says Ram Charan’s 'Peddi' injury reminded him of his father’s warning: ‘You’ll understand one day’

Highlights

Chiranjeevi hailed Peddi as one of Ram Charan's finest performances

The veteran star praised his son's dedication and physical transformation

He recalled a serious eye injury suffered during filming

Chiranjeevi also welcomed PM Narendra Modi's recent "New Age Megastar" praise for Charan

At the success celebration for Peddi, Chiranjeevi reserved some of his highest praise yet for son Ram Charan, placing the film alongside landmark titles such as Rangasthalam, Magadheera and RRR in the actor's career.

The veteran star said Charan's latest performance demonstrated a new level of maturity, intensity and commitment, adding that audiences no longer see the actor on screen but only the character he portrays.

Why Chiranjeevi believes Peddi is a milestone

Reflecting on the film, Chiranjeevi said performances of this calibre are rare and arrive only occasionally in an actor's journey.

He noted that after Rangasthalam, many believed it would take years for another equally powerful role to come along. In his view, Peddi has achieved exactly that, giving Charan another character capable of standing alongside some of his most celebrated work.

According to Chiranjeevi, the actor completely immersed himself in the role and delivered every aspect of the performance with conviction.

The hard work behind the performance

The actor also offered a glimpse into the preparation that went into the film.

Chiranjeevi revealed that Charan followed a demanding fitness regime throughout production, often beginning his day before dawn and continuing his training after returning home from shoots.

While acknowledging the advantages that come with being born into a film family, he said Charan chose to rely on discipline and hard work rather than privilege.

The celebrations also included a reminder of the risks involved in bringing the film to the screen.

Chiranjeevi recalled being deeply shaken after seeing photographs of an eye injury suffered by Charan during filming. The actor required eight stitches, and doctors reportedly warned that the outcome could have been much worse had the impact landed slightly lower.

The incident, he said, brought back memories of his own father's concerns during dangerous action sequences early in his career.

From family pride to national recognition

Chiranjeevi also pointed to Ram Charan's growing stature beyond the film industry.

Referring to the actor's recent appearance alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, he said he was delighted to hear Charan described as a "New Age Megastar".

For Chiranjeevi, however, the biggest achievement remains Peddi itself, a performance he believes represents another significant step in his son's evolution as an actor and one that could sit comfortably alongside the biggest successes of his career.