Dhanush tells fans 'I need to feel even prouder of you' as political entry speculation grows

Highlights

Dhanush urged his fan clubs to focus on helping people in their local communities.

The actor said he wanted to feel "even prouder" of supporters through their welfare work.

His remarks later sparked speculation online about a possible political future, although he has made no such announcement.

Dhanush has called on his fan clubs to become more involved in community service, encouraging supporters to use their collective strength to help those around them rather than limiting their activities to film-related events.

Speaking at a blood donation camp organised by one of his fan clubs in Chennai, the actor said their unity could have a greater purpose by supporting people in their own neighbourhoods. His comments were later interpreted by some social media users as a sign of possible political ambitions, though Dhanush has not indicated any plans to enter politics.

Dhanush calls for a greater purpose beyond cinema

Addressing the gathering, Dhanush spoke about the influence his supporters have when they come together and urged them to put that strength to good use.

"So many people are gathered in one place. There's a great power in this kind of unity. We need to give that unity a purpose," he said.

The actor encouraged fans to move beyond audio launches and fan meet-ups by taking part in more welfare initiatives and understanding the needs of people in their communities.

"Beyond just audio launches and meetups, we need to engage in even more welfare activities. Understand the needs of the people in your area, the families living around you, and help them in whatever way possible. Do whatever help you can for them. I need to feel even prouder of you. I believe you will do it."

Dhanush also unveiled a new flag for the fan club hosting the event.

Remarks spark online discussion

His speech quickly gained attention on social media, with several users comparing his message to the early years of Vijay's fan club movement, which later evolved into the political party Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam.

Some users suggested Dhanush could be preparing for a similar path, while others welcomed the possibility of him entering politics. However, the actor has not made any public statement indicating an interest in contesting elections or launching a political party.

Fan clubs have long been involved in welfare work

Although the comments fuelled fresh speculation, community service is not new to Dhanush's fan associations.

Over the years, his supporters have organised blood donation drives, flood relief efforts and educational assistance programmes across Tamil Nadu, alongside activities linked to his films.

Dhanush remains one of Tamil cinema's leading stars, with four National Film Awards to his name, including two as an actor and two as a producer. His latest directorial venture, Raayan, won the National Award for Best Tamil Film, while his production banner, Wunderbar Films, continues to back a range of projects.