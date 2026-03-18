'Dune: Part Three' trailer teases war, power struggles and a surprising future for Paul and Chani

Highlights

First trailer reveals a darker, more volatile chapter in Dune: Part Three

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya return as Paul Atreides and Chani, with hints at a shared future

Robert Pattinson joins as new antagonist Scytale

Director Denis Villeneuve promises a more intense, thriller-like finale

War expands as Paul faces consequences of power

The first trailer for Dune: Part Three signals a shift into a more volatile phase of the saga, with conflict spreading far beyond Arrakis. Large-scale battles in space and on land reflect the growing resistance to Paul Atreides’s rule, as his empire continues to expand.

In voiceover, Timothée Chalamet’s Paul questions the cycle of violence, acknowledging that each attempt to protect his family appears to deepen the war. His mother, played by Rebecca Ferguson, offers a pointed reminder that his father never chose this path.

Drawing from Dune Messiah, the story explores the burden of power, set 17 years after the previous film, as factions attempt to bring Paul down.

A new villain emerges and familiar faces return

A major addition is Scytale, played by Robert Pattinson, whose presence hints at a more complex and dangerous opposition. The trailer also confirms the return of Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, alongside new cast member Isaach de Bankolé as Fremen leader Farok.

Visually, the characters appear markedly changed. Paul is shown with visible scars and a hardened expression, while Florence Pugh’s Princess Irulan and Anya Taylor-Joy’s Alia reflect the toll of an increasingly brutal world.

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A more urgent, thriller-like finale

Despite initially stepping away, Denis Villeneuve returned to complete the trilogy after being drawn back to the story and encouraged by the response to Part Two. He describes the third instalment as more urgent and tense, shifting away from the tone of the earlier films.

At the same time, the emotional core remains intact. The trailer hints at a renewed connection between Paul and Chani, with a brief exchange suggesting reconciliation and even the possibility of a future together.

Following the success of the first two films, both commercially and at the Oscars, the final chapter aims to close the trilogy on a larger scale. Shot in locations including Budapest and desert landscapes, and partly filmed on Imax cameras, the film is set for release on 18 December.