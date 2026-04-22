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'Michael': Why Michael Jackson biopic ends by 1988 and skips his life's most controversial chapter

The structure effectively frames Jackson’s life as a closed success arc

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson performs during a concert at the Parc des Prince stadium in Paris, France

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 22, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Michael ends its story before the first public allegations against Jackson
  • The structure effectively frames Jackson’s life as a closed success arc
  • Critics are divided over whether the film is tribute or selective storytelling
  • Jaafar Jackson’s performance as his uncle is widely praised
  • Debate grows over how biopics shape public memory through structure, not just content

A story that stops at a deliberate point

The new Michael Jackson biopic Michael is drawing attention not only for what it shows, but for the exact moment it chooses to end.

The film charts Jackson’s journey from child star with the Jackson 5 to global solo dominance. However, it concludes before the first widely reported sexual abuse allegations in the 1990s, effectively drawing a line under his story at the height of his commercial success.

That decision is now becoming the most discussed aspect of the film, because it changes how the entire narrative is understood.

Michael Jackson The film charts Jackson’s journey from child star with the Jackson 5 to global solo dominanceGetty Images

Structure that reshapes perception

Rather than functioning as a full life story, the film presents Jackson’s career as a contained rise to fame, peak, and completion.

Critics argue that this structure does more than omit later controversy. It actively guides the audience to experience Jackson’s legacy as uninterrupted achievement, with no narrative bridge into the period that later defined public debate around him.

This has led to a wider question emerging around biopic storytelling. The issue is not only what is included, but how the framing itself directs moral and emotional interpretation.

Praise for performance, questions over framing

Jaafar Jackson’s portrayal of his uncle has been one of the most consistently praised elements of the film. Reviewers have highlighted his resemblance, movement and stage presence, with many noting that he closely captures Jackson’s performance style.

The film also leans heavily on recreated musical sequences using Jackson’s original vocals, placing performance at the centre of the storytelling.

However, critics remain divided over whether the emotional focus on performance comes at the cost of narrative completeness.

Jaafar Jackson’s portrayal of his uncle has been one of the most consistently praised elements Getty Images

A wider shift in music biopics

The reaction to Michael also reflects a broader pattern in recent music biopics, where films often prioritise musical legacy and audience familiarity over unresolved or contested history.

This has fuelled debate over whether such films are becoming closer to curated tributes than full biographies, particularly when estates are closely involved in production.

In this case, the conversation has moved beyond Michael Jackson himself and into a larger question facing the genre: whether a biopic can shape public memory simply by deciding where the story stops.

controversycriticismbiopicsmichael jackson

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