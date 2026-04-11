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Jackson family turns Berlin premiere of 'Michael' into tribute night

Thousands gathered for the event, many dressed in signature styles associated with the pop icon

Jackson family

Jackie Jackson, Lady Monika Bacardi, Marlon Jackson, Prince Jackson, Bigi Jackson attend the "Michael" premiere

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 11, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Jaafar Jackson stars as his uncle in the biopic
  • Family members praise portrayal at Berlin premiere attended by thousands of fans
  • Film expected to open strongly with projections above £64 million in North America

A premiere shaped by legacy

Members of the Jackson family joined fans in Berlin for the international premiere of Michael, a biopic charting the life of Michael Jackson.

Thousands gathered for the event, many dressed in signature styles associated with the pop icon, from military jackets to aviator sunglasses, turning the premiere into a visual tribute.

At the centre of the film is Jaafar Jackson, who portrays his uncle. He said he relied on archival footage as well as personal memories to prepare for the role, recalling early experiences of watching Jackson perform live.

Michael Industry projections suggest Michael could open to more than £64 million in the United States and CanadaGetty Images

‘He became Michael’

Family members in attendance spoke positively about the portrayal. Jackie Jackson said the performance was so convincing that he occasionally forgot he was watching his nephew.

The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua, follows Jackson’s rise from his early years in the Jackson 5 to global superstardom, tracing the transition from Motown beginnings to a solo career marked by major hits such as Thriller and Beat It.

It also revisits the visual identity that became central to his image, including his stage costumes and style.

Michael from military jackets to aviator sunglasses, turning the premiere into a visual tributeGetty Images

Strong box office expectations

Industry projections suggest Michael could open to more than £64 million in the United States and Canada when it releases on 24 April.

That would place it above the current benchmark for musical biopics set by Straight Outta Compton, which opened to around £48 million in 2015.

A selective retelling

The film does not address some of the most controversial aspects of Jackson’s life, including child abuse allegations.

According to a source familiar with the production, references to these claims were removed after it was determined that a prior legal settlement restricted their inclusion.

Jackson, who denied the allegations, was acquitted in a criminal trial in 2005. Subsequent civil claims were brought after his death, though he was never convicted in a criminal court or found liable in a civil case.

Producer Graham King said the film reflects years of research and described it as a “celebration story” of Jackson’s life and career.

biopicshollywoodcontroversymichael jackson

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