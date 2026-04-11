Jackson family turns Berlin premiere of 'Michael' into tribute night

Highlights

Jaafar Jackson stars as his uncle in the biopic

Family members praise portrayal at Berlin premiere attended by thousands of fans

Film expected to open strongly with projections above £64 million in North America

A premiere shaped by legacy

Members of the Jackson family joined fans in Berlin for the international premiere of Michael, a biopic charting the life of Michael Jackson.

Thousands gathered for the event, many dressed in signature styles associated with the pop icon, from military jackets to aviator sunglasses, turning the premiere into a visual tribute.

At the centre of the film is Jaafar Jackson, who portrays his uncle. He said he relied on archival footage as well as personal memories to prepare for the role, recalling early experiences of watching Jackson perform live.

Industry projections suggest Michael could open to more than £64 million in the United States and Canada Getty Images

‘He became Michael’

Family members in attendance spoke positively about the portrayal. Jackie Jackson said the performance was so convincing that he occasionally forgot he was watching his nephew.

The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua, follows Jackson’s rise from his early years in the Jackson 5 to global superstardom, tracing the transition from Motown beginnings to a solo career marked by major hits such as Thriller and Beat It.

It also revisits the visual identity that became central to his image, including his stage costumes and style.

from military jackets to aviator sunglasses, turning the premiere into a visual tribute Getty Images

Strong box office expectations

Industry projections suggest Michael could open to more than £64 million in the United States and Canada when it releases on 24 April.

That would place it above the current benchmark for musical biopics set by Straight Outta Compton, which opened to around £48 million in 2015.

A selective retelling

The film does not address some of the most controversial aspects of Jackson’s life, including child abuse allegations.

According to a source familiar with the production, references to these claims were removed after it was determined that a prior legal settlement restricted their inclusion.

Jackson, who denied the allegations, was acquitted in a criminal trial in 2005. Subsequent civil claims were brought after his death, though he was never convicted in a criminal court or found liable in a civil case.

Producer Graham King said the film reflects years of research and described it as a “celebration story” of Jackson’s life and career.