Anita Rani explores the rebellious spirit of the Brontë sisters in new Sky Arts documentary

Anita Rani, the popular TV presenter, has always felt like she’s on the outside looking in. Growing up in Bradford during the 1980s, just a few miles from the Brontë sisters’ hometown of Haworth, she couldn’t help but feel a personal connection to these iconic literary figures. Rani’s new Sky Arts documentary, The Brontës by Anita Rani: Sisters of Disruption, isn’t just a historical retelling but a journey that intertwines her own story with that of the famous sisters.

Anita Rani's Sky Arts documentary highlights the rebellious spirit of the Brontë sisters





From a young age, Rani was surrounded by the Brontës’ legacy. At her all-girls’ school, the portrait of the Brontë sisters by Branwell Brontë was a familiar sight, and their stories felt personal, especially since she grew up walking the same windswept moors they once did. The documentary takes Rani back to those roots, exploring the spirit of rebellion that connected her with the Brontës from a young age. To her, they weren’t just quiet, knitting women. They were fierce disruptors who challenged norms and made their voices heard. It’s this strength that resonated with Rani, who always longed to break out of traditional expectations.

Rani’s upbringing was shaped by her parents’ struggles as Punjabi immigrants who set up a textile factory in Bradford. Despite the hardships, her father encouraged her to break stereotypes. Unlike many traditional Indian fathers, he took her to the pub at 15 and taught her to play pool, something Rani credits for her ability to navigate the TV industry today.

Anita Rani shares how her upbringing shaped her connection with the Brontës





The Brontë sisters, like Rani, were outsiders in their own way. Rani’s documentary highlights how their stories are more than just gothic romances; they are tales of women pushing against the world’s constraints. The film also touches on modern issues, like using Anne Brontë’s The Tenant of Wildfell Hall to support domestic abuse survivors. Rani’s own sense of disruption is echoed in the Brontës’ fight for female autonomy and identity.

Reflecting on her journey, Rani admits that her teenage self never realised how much the Brontës’ spirit matched her own. It wasn’t just about loving Wuthering Heights or identifying with Heathcliff. It was about finding a voice and taking ownership of her story.





Today, Rani continues to challenge stereotypes, inspired by the Brontës’ rebellious legacy. As she considers getting a tattoo that reads ‘Sister of Disruption,’ it’s clear that she’s not just telling their story but living it.