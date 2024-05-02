Anita Rani says she ‘loves’ new life after splitting from husband

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant previously told how she and her husband had a good marriage.

Anita Rani (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

By: Mohnish Singh

Eight months on from her divorce, BBC presenter Anita Rani has said that she “loves being a single Asian woman with no children”.

The 46-year-old split from Bhupi Rehal, her husband of 14 years, in 2023. The couple first met at a rave in East London before getting hitched in a traditional Sikh ceremony back in 2009.

The Countryfile host told Good Housekeeping magazine, “I feel like I’ve stepped into a place that I never, ever expected myself to be in. I’m in uncharted territory – I’m a single, Asian woman with no children, and do you know what? I love it!

She added, “I’ve sort of got a blank slate in front of me, and that feels really good.”

Anita has actually created her own “little sanctuary” since she became single.

She shared, “I bought a flat about 20 years ago, which I kept for all these years, and I’ve moved back into it. When I first became single, a friend said, ‘You could make your little apartment like a Parisienne dream house’ – and that’s exactly what I’ve done.”

She continued, “I have lovely cream drapes and white floorboards. My bedroom is dusky pink and I’ve turned my spare room into a dressing room. “Just talking about it makes me happy! It’s my little sanctuary and it feels really important to have that.”

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant previously told how she and Bhupi had a good marriage.

She said, “He is great and we have a great life. It’s like any marriage, you have to work at it.”