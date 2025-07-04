Bengaluru youth train at Spurs as part of development partnership

A GROUP of young footballers from Bengaluru trained at Tottenham Hotspur’s facilities in London this week as part of the club’s partnership with Kickstart FC.

The visit included technical training sessions delivered by Tottenham's Global Football Development coaches, health and nutrition workshops, and matches against grassroots teams in the UK. Former Spurs captain Ledley King conducted a coaching masterclass during the programme.

Ledley King said: “The first time I went out to India, with Ossie, you could see how passionate this group were about football and their development. There are some very good players, so it’s just about reinforcing the small details that make a big difference, making sure they move away before receiving the ball and keeping their concentrations levels high, for example.

Ledley King talks to Kickstart players.

“It’s always great to speak to a few of the players about different aspects of their game, and they’re eager to learn, so I am sure coming over here, to these world class facilities, and working with our coaches is going to bring their game to another level.”

The club announced its partnership with Kickstart FC during a visit to Bengaluru by Ledley King and Ossie Ardiles in November 2023. The initiative is aimed at supporting the development of local players and coaches in India by sharing training methods used at the Spurs Academy.

Among the visiting players was 16-year-old Vivek, who is preparing for a series of college football trials in the USA.

Vivek said: “I started playing football when I was 11 years old and have played for Kickstart for many years. It’s been a long journey, a tough journey, but I have worked very hard to get to where I am now.

“When I heard Tottenham Hotspur were our partners, I was literally jumping up and down on my bed, as I knew I would get the opportunity to train at these amazing facilities! When I visited the training ground last year it really sparked something in my brain, to motivate me to work harder, in order to improve my level.”

Laxman Bhattarai, CEO and Co-Founder at Kickstart FC, said: “This is the second year that Vivek has come to Tottenham Hotspur, last year he was keen to make an impact in front of Ledley and the other coaches. This year, he arrived in the UK with a lot more maturity, and these sessions have really helped him ahead of his trials in the USA.

“It has been an amazing journey with Tottenham Hotspur since we signed the partnership, which is all about bringing Indian football to another level and how we can bring a group of talented young footballers to a global platform. We are very thankful to the global football development team at Tottenham Hotspur for their support. We look forward to returning very soon.”

Danny Mitchell, Head of Global Coaching for Tottenham Hotspur, said: “It has been a real privilege for the Club to host representatives from Kickstart FC at our Training Centre again this year. Our partnership with Kickstart aims to provide a lasting impact on the Indian football landscape and we are particularly proud of the progress of Vivek, who will be undertaking college trials in the USA, serving as an example of the impact the programme can have on developing young players in the region.”

Kickstart FC’s women’s team recently finished runners-up in the Indian Women’s League. The partnership also focuses on developing women’s football in Karnataka.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Global Football Development team works with around 45,000 players and coaches every year.