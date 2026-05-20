Arsenal end 22-year wait for Premier League title

ARSENAL won the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years on Tuesday after Manchester City drew 1-1 with Bournemouth, ending City's hopes of catching Mikel Arteta's side.

The result sparked celebrations around the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal secured their first league title since Arsene Wenger's "Invincibles" won the Premier League in 2004.

After finishing second in the previous three seasons, Arsenal ended a six-year wait for a major trophy and claimed a 14th English top-flight title.

Arsenal moved five points clear at the top with a 1-0 win against already relegated Burnley on Monday. The north London club have responded strongly since losing to City last month, winning four straight league matches without conceding.

"Congratulations to Arsenal, Mikel, the staff, all the players, fans for this Premier League," said City manager Pep Guardiola. "You deserve it!"

City needed a win at Bournemouth to keep the title race alive until the final day but failed to do so.

The result came two days after City completed a domestic cup double by beating Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley. Reports on Monday said Guardiola could leave the club at the end of the season after 10 years in charge.

Saturday's FA Cup success was the 20th trophy of Guardiola's time at City. However, he can no longer add another Premier League title this season.

"The first person I have to talk to is my chairman," Guardiola said about his future. "We decide when we finish the season, we'll sit down and we'll talk. It's as simple as that and after we'll take the decision."

At the Emirates Stadium, red smoke from flares filled the air as fans sang "Campeones" and chanted Arteta's name.

"22 long years for the Arsenal," British prime minister and Arsenal supporter Keir Starmer posted on X. "But finally, we're back where we belong. Champions!"

At Arsenal's training ground, players celebrated together while watching the match at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium.

"You did it! Champions go on when others stop. This is your time. Now, go on and enjoy every moment," Wenger said in a video shared on Arsenal's social media channels.

Guardiola had warned before the game that fatigue could affect City against a Bournemouth side still chasing Champions League qualification.

City supporters sang "One more year, Guardiola" during the early stages of the match as they urged the Spaniard to stay.

But Bournemouth took the lead in the 39th minute through Eli Junior Kroupi, who curled the ball into the top corner. The goal set a new record of 13 goals in a debut Premier League season for a teenager.

Bournemouth missed chances to extend their lead before Erling Haaland equalised deep into stoppage time.

The late goal was not enough to keep City's title hopes alive.

In Andoni Iraola's final home match in charge, Bournemouth extended their unbeaten league run to 17 matches and secured European football for the first time in the club's history.

Guardiola is now set to finish without a league title in consecutive seasons for the first time in his coaching career.

City had appeared in control of the title race after beating Arsenal in what was seen as a potential title decider last month, but a 3-3 draw at Everton damaged their challenge.

Arsenal will receive the Premier League trophy after their final game of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Arteta's side could still complete a double this season as they prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final later this month.