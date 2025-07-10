Skip to content
 
Bianca Censori poses nearly nude in photos taken by Kanye West raising fresh questions about control

Fans question West’s influence after Censori appears in revealing Polaroids uploaded to her Instagram.

Bianca Censori

Stills from Bianca Censori’s Instagram post

Instagram/biancacensori
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 10, 2025
Highlights:

  • Kanye West uploaded intimate Polaroids of Bianca Censori to her Instagram before swiftly deleting them.
  • The Australian architect is seen in lingerie and stockings, debuting a dramatic blonde look.
  • Online reactions are split, with growing concern over West’s influence on her public image.
  • The couple has faced repeated scrutiny over control dynamics since their 2022 marriage.

Bianca Censori’s latest Instagram post, featuring nearly nude images taken by her husband Kanye West, has stirred fresh controversy online. The Polaroids posted on her account show the Australian architect in sheer lingerie and stilettos, posing in a minimalist beige-toned room.

Though captioned simply “shot by @ye,” the photos quickly became a flashpoint on social media, reigniting debate about West’s role in shaping Censori’s public image.

While some praised the aesthetic and Censori’s boldness, others expressed unease, questioning whether these highly curated and sexualised appearances reflect her own choices or West’s direction.


Bianca’s blonde makeover and provocative visuals spark debate

The images show Censori wearing a plunging bodysuit, thigh-high stockings, and white heels. In one photo, she’s wrapped in a fur coat, her platinum blonde hair over her shoulders, a stark change from her usual dark pixie cut. Set against beige carpet and sheer white curtains, the stripped-down backdrop accentuates her figure and the styling. While some followers admired the transformation, others raised concerns over the increasingly performative nature of her recent appearances.

  Bianca's Instagram post  Instagram/biancacensori  


Concerns grow over West’s influence on Censori’s image

The Instagram post is the latest in a string of controversial public moments involving the couple, from Censori’s sheer mesh dress at the Grammys to reports of her wearing a candy bikini for a West-directed shoot.Earlier this year, it was alleged that West paid Censori up to £320,000 (₹3,36,00,000) to wear certain outfits, including £80,000 (₹84,00,000) for the edible bikini alone.

In May, West described his wife as a “good woman” who “does whatever Ye tells her to do,” fuelling further speculation around control in the marriage. Family members have reportedly voiced concern over her wellbeing, while online observers continue to debate whether these appearances are empowering or exploitative.

 Kanye West and Bianca Censori Kanye West and Bianca Censori file lawsuit against celebrity dentist Dr. Thomas Connelly, alleging reckless drug administration and exploitation  Youtube Screengrab  


West’s lyrics hint at emotional tension and power struggles

In April, West released a track titled Bianca on his album WW3, suggesting that she “ran away” and attempted to “get him committed.” The lyrics read:

“Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at.”

At the time, breakup rumours were swirling, with sources suggesting Censori was overwhelmed and needed space. However, the pair has since been seen together publicly on multiple occasions, seemingly reconciling or at least maintaining appearances.Still, the emotional content of West’s music, combined with his public comments, has added to the perception of a relationship marked by power imbalance and blurred personal boundaries.

 Bianca Censori\u2019s Daring Sheer Look Draws Attention in Mallorca Bianca Censori and Kanye West outing raises eyebrows amid rumours of relationship tension   Instagram/whoopsee.it  


Public interest in Censori grows alongside scrutiny

Censori has been in the spotlight ever since she quietly married West in December 2022, weeks after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalised. According to West, she was “the most Googled person on the planet” as of February this year, a claim that speaks to both the public’s fascination and concern.

 Bianca censori Bianca Censori and Kanye West walking hand in hand in New York City  Instagram/pagesix  


Her silence on the backlash has done little to stem speculation, with critics pointing out the absence of her voice in the narrative. The latest Instagram post has only added to the perception that Censori’s image, and perhaps her autonomy, is tightly controlled.

hollywoodkanye westmental healthsocial mediabianca censori

