Kanye West responds to ex-assistant’s amended sex assault lawsuit, calls it “fantasy fiction”

Highlights:

Kanye West has dismissed ex-assistant Lauren Pisciotta’s latest lawsuit as a “delusional” and “contradictory” narrative.

Pisciotta accuses West of multiple acts of sexual assault and misconduct, including forced oral sex and workplace harassment.

West’s team argues the claims are inconsistent and defamatory, pledging to fight them in court.

Pisciotta’s attorney Lisa Bloom insists West has already admitted to key parts of the allegations and will face justice.

Kanye West has hit back at explosive sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations from former Yeezy employee Lauren Pisciotta, branding her newly amended lawsuit as a fabricated and conflicting tale. The rapper’s legal team released a fiery statement slamming the accusations, which include claims of rape, forced sexual exposure, and workplace abuse.

Kanye West’s spokesperson says the claims are inconsistent and defamatory BBC/Getty Images





West’s team rejects allegations as “outlandish” and “contradictory”

On 13 July, West’s spokesperson issued a strongly worded denial of Pisciotta’s lawsuit, the fourth version she has filed since 2024. Calling her claims “fantasy fiction,” the representative argued that each amended complaint undermines the previous ones. “Each new revision contradicts the others; each is more absurd and outlandish than all previous claims combined,” the statement read.

The rep further claimed Pisciotta’s testimony “discredits all past, present and future” versions, vowing to “annihilate” her narrative in front of a jury. Milo Yiannopoulos, also speaking on behalf of West, claimed Pisciotta “chose the wrong target,” describing West as a non-violent man with no criminal record or firearm ownership.







Photo of Kanye West from a past public appearance Getty Images





Pisciotta accuses West of repeated sexual violence and harassment

In her newly revised legal complaint, Pisciotta details multiple disturbing incidents that allegedly occurred while she worked for West from 2021 to 2022. She accuses the rapper of groping her, masturbating in her presence, forcibly kissing her, and later sexually assaulting her in a hotel room during a business trip to San Francisco.

She alleges he raped her orally while she was frozen in shock and later offered her to other men as a “sexual gift.” Pisciotta claims the rapper subjected her to constant verbal harassment, sent her unsolicited explicit images, demanded sexual content from her in return, and attempted to involve her in his sexual encounters, all of which she says she refused. The complaint also alleges that after firing her, West moved into her apartment building and physically assaulted her by grabbing her throat and licking her ear.

Attorney Lisa Bloom says Kanye West has already admitted to key allegations Expresso





Lisa Bloom says Kanye’s own words will “destroy him in court”

Pisciotta’s attorney Lisa Bloom fired back at West’s response, stating that much of what Pisciotta alleges has already been acknowledged publicly by the rapper himself.

“While Kanye West’s publicist has come up with a slickly worded and outrageously false and defamatory attack on Ms. Pisciotta, Kanye himself has publicly admitted much of what she’s claiming,” Bloom told Daily Mail. “His spin team cannot protect him in court.”

She added that Pisciotta’s case would be built on these admissions and challenged West to face the allegations directly under legal scrutiny.

Kanye West’s spokesperson says the claims are inconsistent and defamatory Getty Images





West’s team maintains lawsuit is a “cash grab”

West’s lawyers have consistently dismissed Pisciotta’s claims since she filed her original wrongful termination and sexual harassment suit in June 2024. They insist the lawsuit is “baseless,” “frivolous,” and part of a larger effort to extort money from a high-profile figure.

Despite the strong public denials, the legal battle is expected to escalate as both sides prepare for a potential trial.

