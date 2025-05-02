Kanye West and Bianca Censori accuse celebrity dentist of fuelling nitrous oxide dependency

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are taking legal action against a Beverly Hills-based celebrity dentist, accusing him of dangerous conduct that allegedly harmed West’s health, finances and well-being. The couple claims Dr Thomas Connelly, known for his luxury cosmetic work, irresponsibly administered large quantities of nitrous oxide to the rapper, leading to addiction and serious neurological side effects.
Legal documents from West's lawyers say that during multiple procedures in 2024 and early 2025, Connelly not only used nitrous oxide but supplied the gas in industrial-sized tanks directly to West’s home, including the one he shared with Censori. Even more alarming, the dentist allegedly taught West how to self-administer the gas without medical supervision and continued to provide it even after signs of mental distress became clear.
Rapper Kanye West claims his Beverly Hills dentist supplied him with dangerous sedatives, including propofol and nitrous oxide, outside medical settingsGetty Images
The allegations don’t stop at the gas. West’s team also says Connelly used propofol, a strong sedative often associated with hospital surgeries, in non-clinical settings including hotels, without proper aftercare. In one case, the drug reportedly left West in urgent need of medical attention. According to the letter, the dentist admitted to errors in written messages to both West and Censori.
The couple's lawyers say this wasn't just bad judgement, rather it was part of a larger pattern of exploitation. Connelly is accused of charging West £40,000 ($50,000) a month and extracting hundreds of thousands in total, all while West’s condition worsened. They also say the dentist failed to offer any detox or follow-up care as the rapper struggled with substance dependency.
Bianca Censori says she witnessed Kanye West’s health decline due to alleged dental malpractice, as legal battle intensifiesGetty Images
Adding to the gravity of the case, Censori says she witnessed many of these incidents firsthand and suffered emotional damage herself. She describes being forced into the role of caretaker as her husband battled both physical and psychological fallout.
West, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016, became increasingly erratic during this time, posting troubling messages online and making offensive public statements. A Yeezy ad during the Super Bowl even showed him in a dental chair, seemingly under the influence, promoting his fashion brand.
The couple has now reunited after rumours of a split, and their legal team is preparing for what could be a highly publicised case. As of now, Dr Connelly has not officially responded to the latest allegations.