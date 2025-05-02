Skip to content
Kanye West and Bianca Censori accuse celebrity dentist of fuelling nitrous oxide dependency

Rapper’s legal team alleges £40,000-a-month dental care involved propofol use in hotels and led to mental and physical decline.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori

Kanye West and Bianca Censori file lawsuit against celebrity dentist Dr. Thomas Connelly, alleging reckless drug administration and exploitation

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 02, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are taking legal action against a Beverly Hills-based celebrity dentist, accusing him of dangerous conduct that allegedly harmed West’s health, finances and well-being. The couple claims Dr Thomas Connelly, known for his luxury cosmetic work, irresponsibly administered large quantities of nitrous oxide to the rapper, leading to addiction and serious neurological side effects.

Legal documents from West's lawyers say that during multiple procedures in 2024 and early 2025, Connelly not only used nitrous oxide but supplied the gas in industrial-sized tanks directly to West’s home, including the one he shared with Censori. Even more alarming, the dentist allegedly taught West how to self-administer the gas without medical supervision and continued to provide it even after signs of mental distress became clear.

Kanye West and Bianca CensoriRapper Kanye West claims his Beverly Hills dentist supplied him with dangerous sedatives, including propofol and nitrous oxide, outside medical settingsGetty Images


The allegations don’t stop at the gas. West’s team also says Connelly used propofol, a strong sedative often associated with hospital surgeries, in non-clinical settings including hotels, without proper aftercare. In one case, the drug reportedly left West in urgent need of medical attention. According to the letter, the dentist admitted to errors in written messages to both West and Censori.

The couple's lawyers say this wasn't just bad judgement, rather it was part of a larger pattern of exploitation. Connelly is accused of charging West £40,000 ($50,000) a month and extracting hundreds of thousands in total, all while West’s condition worsened. They also say the dentist failed to offer any detox or follow-up care as the rapper struggled with substance dependency.

Kanye West and Bianca CensoriBianca Censori says she witnessed Kanye West’s health decline due to alleged dental malpractice, as legal battle intensifiesGetty Images


Adding to the gravity of the case, Censori says she witnessed many of these incidents firsthand and suffered emotional damage herself. She describes being forced into the role of caretaker as her husband battled both physical and psychological fallout.

West, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016, became increasingly erratic during this time, posting troubling messages online and making offensive public statements. A Yeezy ad during the Super Bowl even showed him in a dental chair, seemingly under the influence, promoting his fashion brand.

The couple has now reunited after rumours of a split, and their legal team is preparing for what could be a highly publicised case. As of now, Dr Connelly has not officially responded to the latest allegations.

beverly hillsbianca censoribipolar disordercelebrity dentisterratic behaviorlegal actionnitrous oxideyeezy adkanye west

