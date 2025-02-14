Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Kanye West divorce: ‘You can’t get that person back’

Kim Kardashian recently opened up about her divorce from Kanye West during an episode of The Kardashians, offering insight into the struggles that led to their split. While discussing Khloe Kardashian’s past marriage to Lamar Odom, Kim spoke about her own experience, especially the emotional toll of watching someone change in ways that made their relationship unsustainable.
Khloe, who reunited with Lamar for the first time in years, spoke about how his struggles with addiction impacted their marriage. "That was the love of my life. If it wasn’t for drugs, I don’t know if we’d still be married today," she admitted. Kim, visibly moved, responded, "That’s the hardest part. I’ve been there. When someone changes in a way you never expected, and they’re no longer the person you knew, it’s tough. You can’t get that person back, but you also can’t live with who they’ve become."
Kim and Kanye were married for nearly seven years before finalising their divorce in 2021. They share four children—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, whom Kim prioritises above all else. She has spoken about ensuring they feel loved and supported. "You have to be sensitive because they’re just kids," she told GQ in 2023. "It’s okay to show a vulnerable side, but you never go to a negative place."
A glimpse into The Kardashians, the reality series capturing the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner familyInstagram/kardashianshulu
Despite the challenges, Kim chooses to see the experience as a learning moment. "Things happen exactly the way they’re supposed to," she said. "Even if it doesn’t make sense at the time, it leads you to where you need to be" she said, offering a glimpse into the emotional complexity of her divorce.