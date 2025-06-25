Newly single Orlando Bloom partying solo at Bezos wedding as Katy Perry continues tour amid split rumours

Quick highlights:
- Orlando Bloom attends Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Venice wedding without Katy Perry.
- The actor is reportedly ready to party solo at the star-studded celebration.
- Perry continues her 143 world tour and won’t be at the wedding.
- Tensions between the couple reportedly began over Perry’s space mission.
Orlando Bloom is attending one of the most high-profile weddings of the year, but solo. The actor is in Venice for the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, while his long-time partner Katy Perry remains on tour. The move has added to the ongoing speculation that the couple’s relationship may be on the rocks.
The guest list for the multi-day celebration includes some of the biggest names in Hollywood, and Bloom is reportedly ready to enjoy it without holding back. Meanwhile, Perry, who was also invited, is staying on the road with her 143 world tour, which runs until December.
Orlando Bloom to attend Jeff Bezos wedding alone as split rumours with Katy Perry growGetty Images
Bloom’s solo outing adds fuel to breakup rumours
The couple, who first got together in 2016 and share a daughter, Daisy Dove, have not commented publicly on the status of their relationship. However, sources close to the pair suggest tensions have been brewing for some time.
One major point of friction appears to have been Perry’s trip on a Blue Origin space flight, something Bloom reportedly found unnecessary and “embarrassing.” That sentiment reportedly hurt Perry, who had already been facing public pressure due to indifferent reactions to her latest music and tour.
Bloom and Perry at a past red carpet appearanceGetty Images
Katy Perry reportedly upset over Bloom attending wedding without her
Although the couple shares a social connection with Bezos and Sánchez, insiders say Perry feels more closely tied to the pair and wasn’t thrilled about Bloom attending without her. Some close to the situation believe his decision to go, despite not being particularly close to the couple, felt like a personal slight.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards Getty Images
While Bloom is stepping into the Venice spotlight alone, Perry is staying focused on her career. Whether the couple is taking time apart or headed toward an official split remains to be seen. But their absence from each other’s side at a major social event isn’t going unnoticed.