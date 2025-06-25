Skip to content
Newly single Orlando Bloom partying solo at Bezos wedding as Katy Perry continues tour amid split rumours

The actor is attending the Venice celebrations without Perry, who insiders say has been at odds with him since her Blue Origin space trip.

katy perry orlando bloom split

Orlando Bloom set to party solo at Bezos wedding as Katy Perry skips amid split buzz

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 25, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master's in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she's worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first "official" newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it's public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Quick highlights:

  • Orlando Bloom attends Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Venice wedding without Katy Perry.
  • The actor is reportedly ready to party solo at the star-studded celebration.
  • Perry continues her 143 world tour and won’t be at the wedding.
  • Tensions between the couple reportedly began over Perry’s space mission.

Orlando Bloom is attending one of the most high-profile weddings of the year, but solo. The actor is in Venice for the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, while his long-time partner Katy Perry remains on tour. The move has added to the ongoing speculation that the couple’s relationship may be on the rocks.

The guest list for the multi-day celebration includes some of the biggest names in Hollywood, and Bloom is reportedly ready to enjoy it without holding back. Meanwhile, Perry, who was also invited, is staying on the road with her 143 world tour, which runs until December.

Orlando BloomOrlando Bloom to attend Jeff Bezos wedding alone as split rumours with Katy Perry growGetty Images


Bloom’s solo outing adds fuel to breakup rumours

The couple, who first got together in 2016 and share a daughter, Daisy Dove, have not commented publicly on the status of their relationship. However, sources close to the pair suggest tensions have been brewing for some time.

One major point of friction appears to have been Perry’s trip on a Blue Origin space flight, something Bloom reportedly found unnecessary and “embarrassing.” That sentiment reportedly hurt Perry, who had already been facing public pressure due to indifferent reactions to her latest music and tour.

Bloom and PerryBloom and Perry at a past red carpet appearanceGetty Images


Katy Perry reportedly upset over Bloom attending wedding without her

Although the couple shares a social connection with Bezos and Sánchez, insiders say Perry feels more closely tied to the pair and wasn’t thrilled about Bloom attending without her. Some close to the situation believe his decision to go, despite not being particularly close to the couple, felt like a personal slight.

Katy Perry and Orlando BloomKaty Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards Getty Images


While Bloom is stepping into the Venice spotlight alone, Perry is staying focused on her career. Whether the couple is taking time apart or headed toward an official split remains to be seen. But their absence from each other’s side at a major social event isn’t going unnoticed.

breakup rumourscelebrity breakupshollywoodorlando bloomkaty perry

