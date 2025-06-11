Is Katy Perry splitting from Orlando Bloom after album backlash and wedding delays?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, engaged since 2019 and parents to four-year-old Daisy Dove, are facing intense scrutiny as reports swirl about significant strain in their relationship. Insiders suggest the couple may be heading for a split once Perry’s massive Lifetimes tour concludes in December.

Album stress spills over to home life?

Sources point directly to the tough reception of Perry’s September album, *143*, as a major pressure point. Designed as a “bold, exuberant” celebration of love, the project landed with a thud for many critics. “Katy was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album,” a source told PEOPLE. “It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension.”





Disappointing early tour reviews added further strain. Despite the critical noise, Perry’s tour was a success, selling out shows globally, including multiple nights in Mexico and Australia, before hitting the US in July. Perry has historically brushed off critics, famously advised by her therapist that “what anybody thinks about you is none of your business.”





History of breaks & unresolved wedding plans

This isn’t the couple’s first major hurdle; they famously split for nearly a year in 2017. Perry recently reflected on that initial breakup, revealing Bloom was more committed early on while she felt she needed to “swim in a different pond.” Their engagement five years ago sparked dreams of a destination wedding, but the pandemic derailed plans. Sources now claim the lack of progress on marriage is a sore point, with Bloom reportedly “over” the delay.

Five years after engagement Perry and Bloom remain unmarried Getty Images





While they’ve credited couples’ therapy in the past for helping them stay “in tune” amidst busy lives and parenting, recent months reportedly saw them spending significant time apart, with Bloom spotted in Miami last month. Both have acknowledged the inherent challenges of merging their vastly different worlds: Perry’s pop “universe” and Bloom’s acting career.

Representatives for the couple have not commented on the split rumours. For now, Perry focuses on her tour, while the future of one of Hollywood’s most watched relationships hangs in the balance.