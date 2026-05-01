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India cuts Vodafone Idea AGR dues to £4.96 billion

The dues stem from a legal dispute over the government’s method of calculating adjusted gross revenue, which telecom operators had contested, as this metric determines licence fees and other dues.

Vodafone Idea

The company will now have to pay £7.74 million annually over four years from financial year 2032 to 2035,

Reuters
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMay 01, 2026
Eastern Eye

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INDIA has reduced Vodafone Idea’s long-pending dues to £4.96 billion from £6.79 billion, the telecom firm said on Thursday.

The dues stem from a legal dispute over the government’s method of calculating adjusted gross revenue, which telecom operators had contested, as this metric determines licence fees and other dues.

In December, the government approved a partial moratorium on Vodafone Idea’s dues, freezing them at £6.79 billion and deferring repayments to the 2030s, providing near-term cash flow relief for the debt-saddled firm.

The company will now have to pay £7.74 million annually over four years from financial year 2032 to 2035, with the remaining amount to be cleared in six equal yearly instalments between fiscal years 2036 and 2041.

agr duesgovernment policyindiatelecomvodafone idea

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