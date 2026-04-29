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AI threatens more than a million London jobs, new report finds

'Over 300,000 administrative roles face the highest risk'

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AI could cause significant harm to London's labour market, warns mayor Sir Sadiq Khan

Photo for representation: iStock
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasApr 29, 2026
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
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  • Women, young people and graduates are among the most vulnerable
  • Jobs least at risk include chefs, barbers, architects and florists
  • Seven per cent of large UK businesses have already used AI to cut staff

MORE THAN a million jobs in London are at risk from artificial intelligence, according to a new report published by City Hall.

The 71-page Greater London Authority report found that at least one in five jobs in the capital are either highly or significantly exposed to AI — raising fresh concerns about the future of work in Britain's biggest city, reported the BBC.

Administrative roles bear the greatest threat, with more than 300,000 positions facing the highest levels of risk. The report said their day-to-day tasks align closely with what AI is already capable of doing. A further 748,000 roles in areas such as IT, data analysis and secretarial work also face considerable exposure, though the impact varies.

The findings come days after former prime minister Rishi Sunak, now an adviser to AI firm Anthropic and Microsoft, warned that AI is already squeezing job opportunities for young people, particularly in law, accountancy and the creative industries.

The report, authored by economist Jeff Dwan-O'Reilly, found that 46 per cent of London's workforce, around 2.4 million people, are in roles where AI could automate at least some of their tasks. London's exposure is notably higher than the UK average of 38 per cent.

Sadiq Khan warns against 'hands-off approach'

Women are particularly vulnerable, as they make up a large share of administrative and clerical workers. Young people and those with higher levels of education are also among the most at risk. Other exposed roles include brokers, web designers, telephone salespersons and journalists.

By contrast, architects, barbers, chefs, chief executives, driving instructors, florists and undertakers are among those least likely to be affected.

Speaking at the Bloomberg CityLab Summit in Madrid, London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan warned that "if we take a hands-off approach, AI could cause significant harm to London's labour market."

However, he stopped short of predicting widespread job losses, saying the findings should not cause panic. "Our research indicates there's every chance that AI will augment and assist the Londoners working in these roles, rather than eliminating their jobs completely," he said.

Sir Sadiq added: "Given the numbers of Londoners that are exposed — and the finding that seven per cent of large UK businesses have already used AI to cut staff — we cannot afford to be complacent."

airishi sunaksir sadiq khanai threatens london jobs

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