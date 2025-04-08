Skip to content
7 reasons why Katy Perry’s ‘Lifetimes Tour’ is the biggest pop event of 2025

The 75-date tour promises immersive visuals, fan-driven setlists, and hits from her new album 143.

katy perry

Every tour has told a story and hopefully Lifetimes continues that tradition with a futuristic twist

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 08, 2025
Pooja Pillai

After a seven-year break from touring, Katy Perry is strapping on her glitter boots and returning to the global stage with the Lifetimes Tour and trust me, it's going to be worth the wait. Kicking off on April 23, 2025, in Mexico City and wrapping in Madrid on November 11, this 75-date spectacle promises to be Perry’s biggest and most personal tour yet.

Katy Perry returns to the global stage with the much-anticipated Lifetimes Tour Getty Images

Here’s why you need to be there:

1. A setlist that serves both nostalgia and new bops

70% of the tour will be packed with Perry’s greatest hits; think “Firework,” “Teenage Dream,” “Roar,” and “Dark Horse.” But fans will also get to vibe to her fresh tracks from the new album 143, including the confident anthem “WOMAN’S WORLD” and the dreamy “Lifetimes.” Bonus: There’s a surprise segment where you can vote for deep cuts and B-sides!

A throwback to Perry's electric energy on stage: The Lifetimes Tour promises even more spectacleGetty Images


2. A stage that looks like a sci-fi video game

Imagine a figure-eight stage, two high-energy audience pits, floating platforms, and even a VIP zone called “Club 143” (complete with a bar). Perry calls it a “sci-fi, hopeful video game’’, basically a travelling theme park for pop fans.

From Candyland to neon pyramids: Katy’s iconic stage setups have always pushed the envelopeGetty Images


3. Costumes, glam, and glitter galore

Katy Perry doesn’t just perform right? She performs in style and how! So get ready for a wardrobe that’s equal parts futuristic, whimsical, and iconic. Think candy couture meets intergalactic glam, with costume changes that tell a story of their own.

Katy Perry’s Prismatic World Tour set the bar high—Lifetimes is expected to raise itGetty Images


4. A fan experience like no other

This isn’t just her show, it’s yours too. Perry will be crowdsourcing setlist picks through social media, bringing fan requests to life on stage. From emotional ballads to throwback bangers, every city will get a unique show.

Dramatic entrances and aerial theatrics were a Perry trademark long before LifetimesGetty Images


5. Family-friendly energy with a personal touch

For the first time, Perry’s four-year-old daughter, Daisy, is joining her on tour. With shows starting at 8:30 p.m. and running for a tight 90 minutes, the tour is geared to be high-energy and mindful of families and younger fans.

Katy Perry’s performances have always been a bold mix of theatre, music, and magicGetty Images


6. Rebecca Black is the opening act!

Talk about a full-circle pop moment! Viral icon Rebecca Black will open the shows, setting a fun, nostalgic vibe before Katy hits the stage. Whether you loved “Friday” or secretly still do, this is a brilliant throwback choice.

Katy’s eye for fashion has always lit up the stage from cupcake bras to prism armourGetty Images


7. Every detail is thoughtful including the tickets

Fans in the UK can feel good knowing £1 from every ticket supports the Music Venue Trust, helping grassroots venues thrive. And if you’re going VIP, the Klub 143 package gets you backstage access, exclusive merch, and premium views.

Explosive visuals and glittering pyrotechnics defined Perry’s past toursGetty Images


Final word: You don’t just watch a Katy Perry show, you live it

With its mix of mega-hits, fun visuals, and personal touches, the Lifetimes Tour is a full-blown celebration of everything Katy Perry has built. Whether you’ve been a KatyCat from day one or you’re just in it for the fireworks, this is the tour to catch in 2025.

Don’t miss out grab your ticket and get ready to live your best pop life!

