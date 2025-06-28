Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

7 biggest moments at Glastonbury 2025 from Pulp reunion buzz to Kneecap controversy

Political drama secret sets and high-stakes headliners shape a chaotic and unforgettable weekend at Worthy Farm.

Glastonbury 2025

Glastonbury 2025 delivers heat drama and mystery with Pulp reunion rumours and Kneecap row

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 28, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

You think you're coming to Glastonbury for the music. That’s what you tell yourself. But then, by Day 4, it’s Saturday afternoon, the sun’s hammering down like it’s got a personal vendetta against pasty Brits, and the air’s thick with sunscreen, spilled cider, and pure anticipation.

Something big’s brewing. Something secret. Something that makes you feel like you're standing on the edge of history, or at least a really, really good party. There’s joy and rebellion here. Tears and beer. Political fire and surprise reunions.

Then somewhere between the late-night raves, the 2 AM ska-techno-klezmer, and the silent sobbing during Lewis Capaldi’s return, it hits you: Glastonbury isn’t just about who’s playing. It’s about who you become when you’re here.

Festival goers at Glastonbury festival 2025Getty Images


1. The Pyramid Stage Whisper: Is Jarvis REALLY Back?!

That prime-time slot at 6:15 PM listed as "Patchwork"? Nobody’sbuying it. Everyone thinks it’s a secret Pulp reunion. The rumour mill is wild,and SecretGlasto is dropping heavy hints.Ester from Norwich has been waiting at the front since earlymorning. She said, “If it’s not Pulp, I’m starting a riot. Or just crying intomy warm cider.”Could it really be Pulp, after 30 years? Backup guesses areHAIM or Chappell Roan, but the Pulp energy is strong. So, don’t miss it!

Pyramid Stage crowd swells ahead of the mystery Patchwork act rumoured to be Pulp Instagram/glastofest


2. Kneecap & the firestorm: Music, politics & “everyone is welcome”

Irish rap trio Kneecap hit the West Holts stage at 4 PM and stirred up big controversy. One of the members, Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, is out on bail for serious charges linked to Hezbollah.

PM Keir Starmer criticised their booking, and a leaked letter from music execs added pressure.

But Glastonbury stood firm. Emily Eavis said, “Everyone is welcome here.” Over 100 artists, including Massive Attack, Fontaines D.C., and even the rumoured Pulp, signed a counter-letter in support.

The BBC will still air the set live (though it might delay it on iPlayer). Expect pro-Palestine chants, strong emotions, and a packed crowd. Arrive early!

Kneecap welcome as political tension surrounds their setGetty Images


3. Survival mode: Glasto in the heat

It’s 26°C today, with 30°C expected tomorrow. The UK Health Security Agency has issued an amber heat alert. Stay safe:

• Drink water often. There are over 800 taps, so use them.

• Apply SPF 30+ sunscreen. Keep reapplying.

• Find shade, like on Dragon’s Tail hill or other quiet zones.

• Watch for signs of heat exhaustion: dizziness, nausea, fainting.


4. Tonight’s headliner clash: choose your fighter

Saturday night is packed, and you’ll need to choose carefully:

• Neil Young & Chrome Hearts (Pyramid, 10 PM): Classic songs like “Heart of Gold” and “Old Man.” He’s unpredictable but a true Glastonbury icon.

• Charli XCX (Other Stage, 10:30 PM): Wild Brat energy, chaos, and late-night dancing. The Other Stage is bigger this year but getting there will be tough, so take a side route.

• Doechii (West Holts, 10:45 PM): Experimental and innovative. If you want something new and exciting, she’s the one to catch.

No easy choices here. Just decide what kind of night you want.



5. Beyond the big names: Glasto’s hidden gems

Fat Dog (2 AM set): A wild mix of ska, techno, and klezmer. Already being called “show of the weekend.”

Lorde : Did a surprise morning set at Woodsies, performing tracks from her upcoming album Virgin.

The Binnies : 17,000 hand-painted bins around the site. Artist Sarah Lawrence painted one “for someone who never got to Glastonbury.” Powerful stuff, right?

Lewis Capaldi : Came back to the Pyramid stage Friday. He pushed through and finished songs he’d struggled with before. Said, “I’m f---ing back, baby.” Huge moment.


6. The squeeze: crowd control & strategy tips

• South East Corner (Afternoon): Busy with day raves. Expect big crowds.

Kneecap (4 PM, West Holts): It’ll be packed. Have a backup plan: Bob Vylan is on at 2:30 PM.

Kate Nash (9 PM, Left Field) and Scissor Sisters (10:30 PM, Woodsies): Very likely to be one-in, one-out entry. Get there early.

Charli XCX : Main routes will be packed. Use alternate paths to avoid the jam.

Crowds of festival-goers fill the pathways during day three of Glastonbury festival 2025Getty Images


7. A look at what’s coming: Sunday & beyond

Sunday Showdown: Olivia Rodrigo (Pyramid, 9:45 PM) vs. The Prodigy (Other Stage, 9:45 PM). Two different generations, one final choice.

2026 Fallow Year: No Glastonbury next year. The land and the cows are taking a break. Emily Eavis said they packed “two years into one” for 2025. So make this one count!


The heart of it all (a different kind of sign-off)

Glastonbury 2025 isn't just a festival. Right now, in the dusty, sun-baked field, it feels like the whole messy, beautiful, infuriating, glorious world squeezed into one place.

Jarvis Cocker might step into the light after decades. A band plays under a political storm cloud, testing what "welcome" really means. An old man sings about gold hearts while a pop futurist throws a Brat party across the way. Kids paint bins for loved ones gone.

We’re all sweating buckets, navigating human rivers, and maybe crying during Capaldi.

It’s contradictions crashing together. It’s the sheer, exhausting effort of being here, present, in the heat and the noise and the magic. It’s imperfect. It’s overwhelming. It’s political. It’s personal. It’s a hundred thousand stories colliding under a relentless sun.

That’s the Glastonbury paradox. It asks everything of you: your stamina, your choices, maybe even your convictions.

And in return? It gives you this: the pure, unfiltered, slightly chaotic pulse of right now. Hold onto it. Because in this field, today, everything feels possible.

Even a Pulp reunion.

Especially a Pulp reunion.

See you at the Pyramid. Bring water.

crowd controlheatwave live updateskneecap glastonburypulp reunionglastonbury 2025

Related News

Squid Game season 3
TV

'Squid Game' season 3 finale sparks backlash as fans call ending rushed and disappointing

chennai-rpl
Sports

Chennai win first Rugby Premier League title as Sevens debuts in India

Karan Johar & kids
Entertainment

Karan Johar reveals he broke down after troll accused him of denying kids a mother

More For You

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson attends the "Jurassic World Rebirth" photocall

Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson calls out Hollywood’s history of hypersexualising young women

Quick highlights:

  • Scarlett Johansson says early roles focused on “desirability” and male-centred narratives
  • Notes positive shift in how women are portrayed in Hollywood today
  • Recalls being hypersexualised and typecast as a young actress
  • Currently stars in The Phoenician Scheme, with Jurassic World Rebirth out on 2 July

Scarlett Johansson has reflected on how Hollywood roles for women have evolved, admitting that early in her career, most of her characters were written to serve male-driven storylines. Speaking in an interview, the actress said the landscape has changed, with more nuanced opportunities for women on screen.

Keep ReadingShow less
Beyonce car prop tilts

Flying car mishap forces Beyoncé to pause Houston performance mid-song

Instagram/beyonce

Beyoncé forced to stop Houston show as flying car stunt goes wrong in mid-air

Quick highlight:

  • Beyoncé stopped her Houston Cowboy Carter show after her suspended Cadillac prop tilted dangerously.
  • The singer was performing 16 Carriages mid-air when she yelled, “Stop! Stop!” to halt the show.
  • She was safely lowered to the stage and told fans, “If ever I fall, I know y’all will catch me.”
  • Parkwood Entertainment confirmed a technical mishap but said the show resumed without injuries.

Beyoncé stopped her Cowboy Carter tour performance in Houston after a mid-air prop began to tilt precariously during the penultimate song. The singer, perched in a suspended red Cadillac high above the crowd, abruptly cut the song 16 Carriages short when the vehicle began to slant.

Keep ReadingShow less
Prashasti Singh

Prashasti Singh

Prashasti Singh brings her truth to the Fringe: “Laughter, femininity, and full disclosure”

With sharp wit, emotional honesty and a knack for turning personal crises into punchlines, Indian comedian Prashasti Singh is set to make her Edinburgh Fringe debut this August with her acclaimed stand-up show, Divine Feminine. Before taking on the world’s biggest arts festival, she will offer London audiences a sneak peek with previews at Soho Theatre from 23 to 26 July.

Prashasti, known globally for her appearances on Netflix’s Ladies Up, Comedy Premium League and Amazon Prime’s Comicstaan, uses this deeply personal new show to unpack the consequences of chasing a dream that might not have been hers to begin with. Raised in a patriarchal family, she once aspired to become a patriarch herself. Now, inching towards 40 and pretending to be 30, she wonders – was it all worth it?

Keep ReadingShow less
Charli XCX
After backlash at Glastonbury, Charli says autotune is a choice, not a flaw
BBC

Charli XCX slams ‘boomer’ autotune critics after Glastonbury: ‘Not having a band doesn’t make me fake’

Quick highlights:

  • Charli XCX criticised certain fans for attacking her autotuned vocals at Glastonbury 2025.
  • Called the backlash “the most boring take ever” in a series of posts on X.
  • Defended her artistic choices, saying divisive art is often the most impactful.
  • Her Brat set clashed with Neil Young’s headline act, drawing polarising reactions.

Charli XCX has addressed criticism over her use of autotune during her Glastonbury 2025 performance, calling out the ageist tone of comments that questioned her authenticity as a performer. The singer clapped back on X, brushing off the noise as outdated and out of touch.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kareena Kapoor Saif stabbing

Kareena Kapoor gets emotional discussing Saif’s stabbing incident in an interview with Barkha Dutt

Getty Images

Kareena Kapoor says Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing still haunts her: ‘I didn’t sleep for months’

Quick highlights:

  • Kareena Kapoor has spoken out for the first time about Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing.
  • Saif was attacked at home in January 2025 during a burglary attempt.
  • Their sons, Taimur and Jeh, witnessed the violent episode.
  • Kareena says the family is still coping but trying to move forward together.

Actor Kareena Kapoor has opened up for the first time about the terrifying night her husband, Saif Ali Khan, was stabbed by an intruder at their Mumbai home. In a deeply personal interview with journalist Barkha Dutt, Kareena admitted that the incident left her shaken and sleepless for months, especially with their children, Taimur and Jeh, present during the attack.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc