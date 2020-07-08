Pooja Bhatt speaks up on the nepotism debate

A few days ago, it was announced that Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 starring Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur will be getting a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. A couple of days ago, Pooja Bhatt had tweeted that the final edit of the film has been locked. Well, on her tweet, she was trolled and the film was called a product of nepotism.

Well, today, the actress took to Twitter to speak up on the whole nepotism debate.

In a series of tweets she wrote, “Have been asked to comment on the hot topic Nepotism that people are raging about. As someone who hails from a ‘family’ that has launched more new talent-actors,musicians & technicians,than the entire film industry combined I can only laugh.Facts don’t find takers. Fiction does. There was a time when the Bhatt’s were accused of having something against established actors & made to feel inferior for only working with/launching newcomers & not chasing stars. And now the same people play the nepotism card? Google & tweet guys & won’t even say think & speak.”

The actress also tweeted about Kangana, “As for Kangana Ranaut-She is a great talent,if not she wouldn’t have been launched by Vishesh films in “Gangster”.Yes Anurag Basu discovered her,but Vishesh Films backed his vision & invested in the film. No small feat. Here’s wishing her the very best in all her endeavours.”

Further mentioning about Sadak 2, Pooja Bhatt wrote, “Even #Sadak2 gives birth to a brand new talent in the form of @Suniljeet72 A music teacher from Chandigarh who came to our office with no prior appointment,a dream,a harmonium & a brilliant song called ‘Ishq Kamaal’ that was absorbed into the film on first hearing by my father. Toh yeh ‘Nepotism’ shabd se kissi aur Ko zalil karne ki koshish karo doston. The people who have found their way into the movies through the springboard we provided over the decades know what we stand for. And if they have forgotten,It’s their tragedy. Not ours.Have a great day!”

