Gregg Wallace faces permanent BBC exit as MasterChef report confirms 45 misconduct claims

Highlights:

Investigation confirms 45 out of 83 allegations against MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace.

BBC and production company Banijay say his return to the show is “untenable”.

Complaints span nearly two decades, including inappropriate sexual comments and unwanted touching.

Wallace insists he was “cleared of the most serious claims” and blames a toxic culture.

The BBC has formally cut ties with MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace after a seven-month investigation upheld 45 allegations of misconduct, including unwanted physical contact and inappropriate sexual remarks, made against him over a 19-year period.

The inquiry, commissioned by MasterChef’s production company Banijay UK and led by law firm Lewis Silkin, examined 83 separate claims against the 60-year-old, with over half substantiated. The BBC has confirmed it has “no plans to work with him in future,” citing behaviour that falls short of the broadcaster’s values.

Gregg Wallace dropped from MasterChef after over 50 sexual misconduct claims surface Getty Images





BBC drops Gregg Wallace following sexual misconduct and racism claims

Among the upheld allegations are 16 instances of sexually explicit comments, 12 inappropriate jokes or innuendos, four racist or culturally insensitive remarks, three episodes of being in a state of undress, and one claim of unwanted touching. Seven complaints of bullying were also validated.

The report revealed that most of the inappropriate behaviour took place between 2005 and 2018, with only one confirmed case occurring after that. Although Wallace was interviewed three times during the investigation and cooperated throughout, he has denied any criminal wrongdoing.

Last week, Wallace announced he had been sacked from MasterChef and criticised the BBC for “cancelling” him. In an Instagram post, he blamed what he described as a toxic environment and pointed to his recent autism diagnosis, saying he had received no protection or understanding from colleagues or management during his time on the show.





Report criticises BBC and Banijay for ‘missed opportunities’

The investigation also found serious failings in how complaints were handled. Six concerns were raised with Banijay (and its predecessor companies) between 2005 and 2024, and another six were lodged with the BBC. According to the report, most were dealt with informally or not escalated appropriately.

Banijay’s chief executive Patrick Holland admitted that past HR procedures were “not robust,” but said steps had been taken in recent years to improve reporting systems. He described the report as “uncomfortable reading” and apologised to those affected.

The BBC also acknowledged institutional failure. “We accept more could and should have been done sooner,” a spokesperson said. “We apologise to everyone impacted by Mr Wallace’s behaviour.” The broadcaster added that his conduct was “below the values of the BBC and the expectations we have for anyone who works with or for us.”

Gregg Wallace seen filming prior to being removed from the show Youtube Screengrab





Wallace's autism diagnosis draws backlash from disability groups

Wallace’s attempt to link his conduct to autism has been criticised by neurodiversity organisations and charities. Seema Flower, founder of BlindAmbition, said that using autism to justify inappropriate actions was “unacceptable and harmful.” Other disability advocates shared the sentiment, warning against conflating neurodiversity with misconduct.

The report acknowledged Wallace’s diagnosis and said his neurodiversity might explain some behaviour, particularly issues with social cues and reliance on humour as a “masking” technique, but made clear it was not a justification. Wallace himself stated he did not wish to “hide behind” his diagnosis.

BBC confirmed it will not work with Wallace again Getty Images





MasterChef future uncertain as BBC weighs unaired season

A decision is still pending on whether the last season of MasterChef, which was filmed with Wallace before his departure, will be aired. The BBC has said it will consult with participants before making a final call.

Wallace, once a defining presence on British food television, had hosted various editions of MasterChef for nearly two decades. His exit marks a rare public reckoning for behind-the-scenes behaviour in the UK’s entertainment industry.

Wallace claimed he was scapegoated amid a toxic production culture Getty Images





The report also substantiated two allegations against other unnamed individuals on the production team, one involving racist language and the other swearing. Banijay says disciplinary action in those cases is underway.