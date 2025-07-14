Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Gregg Wallace faces permanent BBC exit as MasterChef report confirms 45 misconduct claims

The long-running presenter faces a complete cut-off from BBC projects following years of complaints, including sexual comments and racism, now substantiated in an official report.

Gregg Wallace misconduct BBC

Gregg Wallace was dropped after a 19-year misconduct span

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 14, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Investigation confirms 45 out of 83 allegations against MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace.
  • BBC and production company Banijay say his return to the show is “untenable”.
  • Complaints span nearly two decades, including inappropriate sexual comments and unwanted touching.
  • Wallace insists he was “cleared of the most serious claims” and blames a toxic culture.

The BBC has formally cut ties with MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace after a seven-month investigation upheld 45 allegations of misconduct, including unwanted physical contact and inappropriate sexual remarks, made against him over a 19-year period.

The inquiry, commissioned by MasterChef’s production company Banijay UK and led by law firm Lewis Silkin, examined 83 separate claims against the 60-year-old, with over half substantiated. The BBC has confirmed it has “no plans to work with him in future,” citing behaviour that falls short of the broadcaster’s values.

 Gregg Wallace sacked Gregg Wallace dropped from MasterChef after over 50 sexual misconduct claims surface  Getty Images  


BBC drops Gregg Wallace following sexual misconduct and racism claims

Among the upheld allegations are 16 instances of sexually explicit comments, 12 inappropriate jokes or innuendos, four racist or culturally insensitive remarks, three episodes of being in a state of undress, and one claim of unwanted touching. Seven complaints of bullying were also validated.

The report revealed that most of the inappropriate behaviour took place between 2005 and 2018, with only one confirmed case occurring after that. Although Wallace was interviewed three times during the investigation and cooperated throughout, he has denied any criminal wrongdoing.

Last week, Wallace announced he had been sacked from MasterChef and criticised the BBC for “cancelling” him. In an Instagram post, he blamed what he described as a toxic environment and pointed to his recent autism diagnosis, saying he had received no protection or understanding from colleagues or management during his time on the show.


Report criticises BBC and Banijay for ‘missed opportunities’

The investigation also found serious failings in how complaints were handled. Six concerns were raised with Banijay (and its predecessor companies) between 2005 and 2024, and another six were lodged with the BBC. According to the report, most were dealt with informally or not escalated appropriately.

Banijay’s chief executive Patrick Holland admitted that past HR procedures were “not robust,” but said steps had been taken in recent years to improve reporting systems. He described the report as “uncomfortable reading” and apologised to those affected.

The BBC also acknowledged institutional failure. “We accept more could and should have been done sooner,” a spokesperson said. “We apologise to everyone impacted by Mr Wallace’s behaviour.” The broadcaster added that his conduct was “below the values of the BBC and the expectations we have for anyone who works with or for us.”

  Gregg Wallace seen filming prior to being removed from the show  Youtube Screengrab  


Wallace's autism diagnosis draws backlash from disability groups

Wallace’s attempt to link his conduct to autism has been criticised by neurodiversity organisations and charities. Seema Flower, founder of BlindAmbition, said that using autism to justify inappropriate actions was “unacceptable and harmful.” Other disability advocates shared the sentiment, warning against conflating neurodiversity with misconduct.

The report acknowledged Wallace’s diagnosis and said his neurodiversity might explain some behaviour, particularly issues with social cues and reliance on humour as a “masking” technique, but made clear it was not a justification. Wallace himself stated he did not wish to “hide behind” his diagnosis.

  BBC confirmed it will not work with Wallace againGetty Images


MasterChef future uncertain as BBC weighs unaired season

A decision is still pending on whether the last season of MasterChef, which was filmed with Wallace before his departure, will be aired. The BBC has said it will consult with participants before making a final call.

Wallace, once a defining presence on British food television, had hosted various editions of MasterChef for nearly two decades. His exit marks a rare public reckoning for behind-the-scenes behaviour in the UK’s entertainment industry.

  Wallace claimed he was scapegoated amid a toxic production cultureGetty Images


The report also substantiated two allegations against other unnamed individuals on the production team, one involving racist language and the other swearing. Banijay says disciplinary action in those cases is underway.

bbcmasterchefmisconductgregg wallace

Related News

Stuntman SM Raju
Entertainment

Stuntman SM Raju dies during Pa Ranjith’s 'Vettuvan' shoot, shocking crash video raises safety concerns

england-india-lords-getty
Editorial

Jadeja's valiant effort falls short as England win thriller at Lord’s

Deepika Padukone
Entertainment

13 years later, Veronica still stands out: 5 reasons why Deepika Padukone’s 'Cocktail' character broke Bollywood’s mould

More For You

South Park Paramount Plus

South Park fans call out Paramount Plus for pulling the show worldwide

Variety

'South Park' fans lash out after Paramount Plus removes show outside the US ahead of season 27

Highlights:

South Park pulled from Paramount+ globally after licence expiry
• Fans in UK, Canada, Australia, and Europe react with outrage
• Dispute linked to £6.3 billion (₹673 billion) Paramount-Skydance merger and ongoing contract standoff
• Season 27 premieres 23 July on Comedy Central in the US, leaving global fans stranded

Fans around the world are up in arms after South Park disappeared from Paramount+ outside the US. With just days to go until the season 27 premiere, international viewers are calling out Paramount Global for yanking the show due to a lapsed streaming deal and are threatening to cancel subscriptions over what they see as corporate mishandling.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kanye West responds to ex-assistant’s amended sex assault

Lauren Pisciotta has accused Kanye West of repeated sexual misconduct

BBC/Getty Images

Kanye West responds to ex-assistant’s amended sex assault lawsuit, calls it “fantasy fiction”

Highlights:

  • Kanye West has dismissed ex-assistant Lauren Pisciotta’s latest lawsuit as a “delusional” and “contradictory” narrative.
  • Pisciotta accuses West of multiple acts of sexual assault and misconduct, including forced oral sex and workplace harassment.
  • West’s team argues the claims are inconsistent and defamatory, pledging to fight them in court.
  • Pisciotta’s attorney Lisa Bloom insists West has already admitted to key parts of the allegations and will face justice.

Kanye West has hit back at explosive sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations from former Yeezy employee Lauren Pisciotta, branding her newly amended lawsuit as a fabricated and conflicting tale. The rapper’s legal team released a fiery statement slamming the accusations, which include claims of rape, forced sexual exposure, and workplace abuse.

  Kanye West’s spokesperson says the claims are inconsistent and defamatoryBBC/Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal shuts down age criticism after being cast as Mister Fantastic

Instagram/fantasticfour

Pedro Pascal hits back at At Marvel fans questioning his 'Fantastic Four' casting at 50

Highlights:

  • Pedro Pascal is cast as Reed Richards in Fantastic Four: First Steps, making him the oldest actor to play the role.
  • Some Marvel fans criticised his age, claiming he’s too old to portray the superhero.
  • Pascal responded at a London fan event, saying the negativity "comes with the territory."
  • The Marvel reboot releases in cinemas on 25 July 2025 and features Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Julia Garner.

Pedro Pascal is brushing off the online criticism surrounding his casting as Reed Richards in Fantastic Four: First Steps, saying he’s focused on meeting fan expectations, even if some think he’s too old for the role. The 50-year-old The Last of Us star, who will soon join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the stretchy genius Mister Fantastic, addressed the backlash at a fan event in London. Many social media users had argued that Pascal was miscast due to his age, but the actor says he’s learned to take the criticism in stride.

  Pedro Pascal addresses fan backlash over playing Reed Richards at 50Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana says she isn’t equal to a labourer, mother or Mukesh Ambani

Getty Images

Kangana Ranaut calls equality a delusion, says it created a "generation of morons"

Highlights:

  • Kangana Ranaut says the concept of equality has created a “generation of morons”.
  • Claims she’s not equal to Ambani, her mother, or even a labourer.
  • Her current views contradict her 2018 stance on gender equality in cinema.
  • Actor-MP to appear in a psychological thriller with R. Madhavan.

Kangana Ranaut has courted controversy again, this time with her take on equality. In a recent interview, the actor-turned-politician called the modern idea of equality “a delusion”, claiming it has produced a generation that overestimates itself. The Queen star, now an elected MP from Mandi, also argued that no one is equal to anyone, citing herself, Mukesh Ambani, her mother, and even daily-wage workers as examples of how everyone plays unique roles in society.

 Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut speaks on equality and her role as a ParliamentarianGetty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
bella thorne Charlie Puth

Bella Thorne says Charlie Puth launched a hate train after she refused to sleep with him

Getty Images

Bella Thorne says Charlie Puth launched a hate train after she refused to sleep with him

Highlights:

  • Bella Thorne accuses Charlie Puth of sparking a ‘hate train’ after she turned him down.
  • She claims he publicly misled fans about their brief romance in 2016.
  • Puth had previously implied she cheated on her ex Tyler Posey with him.
  • Thorne is now engaged to Mark Emms; Puth married Brooke Sansone in 2024.

Actor Bella Thorne has reignited a years-old controversy with singer Charlie Puth, accusing him of turning public opinion against her in 2016 after she refused to sleep with him. The former Disney star made the claims in an Instagram comment responding to singer Jade Thirlwall’s recent remarks about never wanting to work with Puth.

 bella thorne Charlie Puth Actress Bella Thorne and Charlie Puth attend the Y100's Jingle Ball 2016Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc