Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Spain earthquakes: What we know about the 5.4-magnitude tremor that shook tourist regions

The tremor was felt in over 50 towns

Spain earthquakes

Almería airport sustained damage in its departures lounge

CSmonitor
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 14, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Almería, southern Spain, at 7.13 am on Monday
  • The tremor was felt in over 50 towns, including tourist destinations like Malaga
  • No injuries have been reported, but building damage occurred in airports and showrooms
  • The quake follows a weekend of floods and severe weather in Spain
  • No UK Foreign Office travel warnings have been issued, but travellers are advised to check local alerts

Southern Spain was rocked by a 5.4-magnitude earthquake on the morning of Monda,y 14 July, with tremors felt across several provinces, including popular tourist destinations.

The earthquake struck at 7.13 am off the coast of Almería, nearly two miles below sea level, according to Spain’s National Geographic Institute (IGN). Despite its intensity, there have been no reported injuries, although some structural damage has occurred.

Where was the earthquake felt?

The tremor was experienced in more than 50 towns across seven provinces in southern Spain, including Almería, Granada, Jaén, Murcia, Alicante, Albacete, and particularly in Malaga, which was among the worst affected. Reports also indicate the quake was felt in parts of North Africa.

A tourist staying in Agua Amarga in Almería told Spanish newspaper El País, “I was sleeping, and the whole house shook for a few seconds. There was an incredible roar. It woke up my entire family and our neighbours.”

How severe was the earthquake?

Spain’s IGN measured the earthquake at 5.4 magnitude, corresponding to levels IV to V on the European Macroseismic Scale, classified as “widely observed” to “strong.” While the quake was more powerful than the 2011 Lorca earthquake, which killed nine people, including a pregnant woman, Monday's tremor occurred offshore, lessening the potential for destruction.

Andalusia emergency services confirmed receiving 25 calls from the public, though no injuries were recorded. However, damage to buildings was reported in various locations.

Damage to infrastructure

Almería airport sustained damage in its departures lounge, where ceiling tiles collapsed in a café area. A member of staff described hearing a sequence of noises, followed by a loud bang and a large cloud of dust. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

In Huércal de Almería, the ceiling of a Toyota showroom was also damaged.

Recent weather chaos in Spain

The earthquake follows a weekend of severe flooding and thunderstorms across parts of Spain. Streets were submerged in several towns, and emergency weather alerts remain in place for 25 provinces.

Catalan Health Minister Olga Pané told Catalan News that 71 hospital patients had to be evacuated to alternative facilities in the region, including Sant Camil, Bellvitge, and Viladecans.

Is it safe to travel to Spain?

The UK Foreign Office has not issued any travel warnings related to the Spain earthquakes or recent flooding. However, it advises travellers to monitor updates from Spain’s meteorological agency AEMET and follow the guidance of local authorities.

Travellers planning to visit affected regions should stay informed about ongoing weather and seismic developments and remain alert to any official advisories.

earthquakefloodstravelspain

Related News

Deepika Padukone
Entertainment

13 years later, Veronica still stands out: 5 reasons why Deepika Padukone’s 'Cocktail' character broke Bollywood’s mould

Tata-Steel
Business

Tata Group begins construction of new Electric Arc Furnace in Port Talbot

South Park Paramount Plus
TV

'South Park' fans lash out after Paramount Plus removes show outside the US ahead of season 27

More For You

5 secret beaches

Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire, Wales

iStock

5 secret beaches in the UK that feel like the tropics

Key points

  • Discover hidden UK beaches with turquoise waters and golden sands
  • Ideal for summer staycations without the cost of long-haul travel
  • Includes lesser-known spots in Wales, Scotland, Cornwall, and more
  • Perfect for quiet escapes, coastal walks, and Instagram-worthy views

Escape to paradise – no passport required

Think you need to fly halfway across the world for clear blue water and white sand? Think again. The UK is home to a surprising number of secluded beaches that look straight out of the Caribbean – without the crowds or jet lag. From hidden coves in Cornwall to windswept bays in the Scottish Highlands, here are some of the most tropical-looking beaches on British soil.

1. Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire, Wales

Often dubbed the UK’s answer to the Caribbean, this National Trust-owned gem boasts golden sand, crystal-clear waters, and dramatic cliffs. Accessed by a half-mile walk from Stackpole Quay, it remains blissfully untouched by development.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kent County Show 2025

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, who grew up in Brenchley

Getty Images

Kent County Show opens with royal visit from Duchess of Edinburgh

Key points:

  • Day one of the Kent County Show begins at Detling Showground near Maidstone
  • The Duchess of Edinburgh visits the event for the first time in 16 years
  • Organisers expect up to 70,000 visitors over the weekend
  • Farming and rural life are at the centre of the three-day programme
  • Highlights include live camel racing, equine sports, livestock displays and more

Kent County Show opens with royal visit

The Kent County Show returned to Detling near Maidstone on Friday, marking the start of a major three-day celebration of farming, food, and rural living. The event opened with a special visit from the Duchess of Edinburgh, who is attending for the first time in 16 years.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, who grew up in Brenchley near Tunbridge Wells and serves as patron of the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations (ASAO), met with farmers, equine exhibitors, and local businesses on her tour of the showground.

Keep ReadingShow less
Turkey wildfires 2025

The Turkey wildfires have not been limited to Izmir

Getty Images

Turkey wildfires disrupt travel as Izmir airport closes

Key points

  • Tourists stranded after Foça wildfire halts flights at Izmir airport
  • At least 550 people evacuated from homes in the region
  • Over 600 personnel deployed to contain the blaze
  • Strong winds and heat raise risk of further fires

Wildfires force airport shutdown in Turkish holiday hotspot

Hundreds of UK tourists, including several from Glasgow, have been left stranded after major wildfires swept through a popular holiday destination in western Turkey, forcing the closure of Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport.

The blaze broke out in the resort town of Foça, near Izmir, and was rapidly intensified by strong winds, prompting large-scale evacuations and flight disruptions. All operations at the airport were suspended from 4 pm local time due to ongoing extinguishing efforts, with multiple flights reportedly diverted.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK weather change

North-west England had already been classified as being in drought in late May

Getty Images

How UK’s weather is changing: 7 things you need to know

The UK is facing increasingly unpredictable weather, with June 2025 bringing record-breaking heat, dry conditions and growing fears of water shortages. Experts say the shift is consistent with long-term climate change trends and that urgent adaptation is needed.

1.Yorkshire and North-West England are officially in drought

Parts of England are already under significant strain due to lack of rainfall. Yorkshire officially entered drought on 12 June 2025, following what the Met Office described as the driest spring in the region for 132 years. Reservoir levels in the area dropped to around 62 per cent, well below the seasonal average of 85 per cent.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK travellers face cancellations after Great Little Escapes collapses

The collapse of Great Little Escapes is the latest in a series of closures among UK-based travel firms

iStock

Hundreds of UK travellers face cancellations after Great Little Escapes collapses

Hundreds of British holidaymakers are facing potential disruption to their summer travel plans following the collapse of travel company Great Little Escapes. The firm is no longer licensed to operate under the UK’s financial protection scheme for package holidays, the Air Travel Organiser’s Licence (Atol).

Atol protection withdrawn

As of 13 June 2025, Great Little Escapes ceased trading as an Atol holder, according to a notice issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). This means the company is no longer authorised to sell Atol-protected holiday packages, leaving current and future bookings in doubt.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc