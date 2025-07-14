Spain earthquakes: What we know about the 5.4-magnitude tremor that shook tourist regions

Highlights:

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Almería, southern Spain, at 7.13 am on Monday



The tremor was felt in over 50 towns, including tourist destinations like Malaga



No injuries have been reported, but building damage occurred in airports and showrooms



The quake follows a weekend of floods and severe weather in Spain



No UK Foreign Office travel warnings have been issued, but travellers are advised to check local alerts



Southern Spain was rocked by a 5.4-magnitude earthquake on the morning of Monda,y 14 July, with tremors felt across several provinces, including popular tourist destinations.

The earthquake struck at 7.13 am off the coast of Almería, nearly two miles below sea level, according to Spain’s National Geographic Institute (IGN). Despite its intensity, there have been no reported injuries, although some structural damage has occurred.

Where was the earthquake felt?

The tremor was experienced in more than 50 towns across seven provinces in southern Spain, including Almería, Granada, Jaén, Murcia, Alicante, Albacete, and particularly in Malaga, which was among the worst affected. Reports also indicate the quake was felt in parts of North Africa.

A tourist staying in Agua Amarga in Almería told Spanish newspaper El País, “I was sleeping, and the whole house shook for a few seconds. There was an incredible roar. It woke up my entire family and our neighbours.”

How severe was the earthquake?

Spain’s IGN measured the earthquake at 5.4 magnitude, corresponding to levels IV to V on the European Macroseismic Scale, classified as “widely observed” to “strong.” While the quake was more powerful than the 2011 Lorca earthquake, which killed nine people, including a pregnant woman, Monday's tremor occurred offshore, lessening the potential for destruction.

Andalusia emergency services confirmed receiving 25 calls from the public, though no injuries were recorded. However, damage to buildings was reported in various locations.

Damage to infrastructure

Almería airport sustained damage in its departures lounge, where ceiling tiles collapsed in a café area. A member of staff described hearing a sequence of noises, followed by a loud bang and a large cloud of dust. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

In Huércal de Almería, the ceiling of a Toyota showroom was also damaged.

Recent weather chaos in Spain

The earthquake follows a weekend of severe flooding and thunderstorms across parts of Spain. Streets were submerged in several towns, and emergency weather alerts remain in place for 25 provinces.

Catalan Health Minister Olga Pané told Catalan News that 71 hospital patients had to be evacuated to alternative facilities in the region, including Sant Camil, Bellvitge, and Viladecans.

Is it safe to travel to Spain?

The UK Foreign Office has not issued any travel warnings related to the Spain earthquakes or recent flooding. However, it advises travellers to monitor updates from Spain’s meteorological agency AEMET and follow the guidance of local authorities.

Travellers planning to visit affected regions should stay informed about ongoing weather and seismic developments and remain alert to any official advisories.