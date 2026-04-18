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Britain, France to lead multinational force to keep Strait of Hormuz open

Starmer and Macron co-chair emergency talks in Paris

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French president Emmanuel Macron and British prime minister Keir Starmer chair the conference on the Maritime Navigation Initiative in the Strait of Hormuz at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on April 17, 2026.

(Photo by Henrique Campos / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasApr 18, 2026
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
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  • Britain and France to lead a multinational defensive mission to keep the Strait of Hormuz open
  • 49 countries attended the Paris conference; neither the US nor Iran took part
  • Iran declared the strait open to commercial shipping for the duration of the ceasefire, though leaders called for a "full, unconditional reopening"
  • Trump rejected NATO's offer to help secure the waterway, telling the alliance to "stay away"

FRANCE and Britain said they will lead a multinational mission to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, while emphasising the force would be entirely defensive and only deployed once lasting peace in the region was agreed.

Prime minister Keir Starmer and French president Emmanuel Macron confirmed the force was being set up as they co-chaired international talks in Paris focused on ensuring free-flowing trade through the critical shipping corridor.

The conference, held mainly by video link, brought together a total of 49 countries from Europe and Asia, which were represented at various levels including dozens of heads of state and government.

Neither the United States nor Iran, as warring parties, participated in the meeting.

Iran imposed a blockade as soon as the US and Israel launched the war against the Islamic republic on February 28.

The economic impact rippled worldwide, triggering inflation fears, concerns over fuel supplies and worries about food shortages.

But markets responded with relief when Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi -- in an X post published while the Paris talks were in progress -- that the Strait of Hormuz was now open to commercial vessels as long as a ceasefire in the Middle East lasts.

Starmer said that the multinational mission could be deployed "as soon as conditions allowed".

"This will be strictly peaceful and defensive as a mission to reassure commercial shipping and support mine clearance," he said, adding that "over a dozen countries have already offered to contribute assets".

The leaders welcomed Tehran's announcement, but urged a "full, unconditional reopening by all the parties", Macron said.

The French president said the announcement made the multinational mission "all the more important because it is what will allow these announcements to be consolidated in the short term and, above all, to have a chance of lasting".

Macron described the mission as "neutral" and "completely separate from the belligerents" involved in the war.

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni, at the meeting in person, said her country was "ready to participate" in the force, but stressed that hostilities first needed to cease.

German chancellor Friedrich Merz, also in Paris, added that it would be "desirable" to have the US be part of the mission.

The meeting was a chance for Europe to display its capacities after having largely been sidelined by the US in diplomatic efforts to end the war.

US president Donald Trump said on social media after Tehran's announcement he had rejected an offer from NATO to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, telling the transatlantic alliance to "STAY AWAY".

It was not clear if he was referring to the Paris talks, where NATO was not represented.

Starmer said said the "world needs the Strait of Hormuz fully open because that is how we keep prices down for our people and stop the global economic damage".

He welcomed the announcement by Iran on the reopening of Hormuz but warned that "we need to make sure that it is lasting and a workable proposal."

Military chiefs are due to meet next week for further discussions at the UK's military command headquarters in Northwood outside London where further details will be worked out, Starmer's office said.

(AFP)

us-iran waremmanuel macronkeir starmerstrait of hormuz

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