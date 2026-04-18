Tory candidate suspended after racist posts targeting Asian MPs

THE Conservative Party has suspended its candidate for North Harrow and withdrawn support from his local election campaign after a series of racist social media posts were linked to his account, targeting British Asian MPs and telling them to leave the country, according to various media reports.

Will Jackson had been due to stand for the party in the Harrow Council elections on May 7 . He was suspended by Tory leader Kemi Badenoch after an investigation revealed posts sent from his account on X over several months, directing deeply offensive messages at a string of non-white British politicians. The account has since been deleted.

Among the MPs targeted were Apsana Begum, who was born in London, and told to "go back to Bangladesh"; Zarah Sultana, who was born in Birmingham, and told to "go back to Pakistan" and called for deportation; Lancashire-born Adnan Hussain, MP for Blackburn, who was referred to as "Islamist scum", told he "should be deported", and that "we need to bully you back to Pakistan"; and Birmingham Perry Barr MP Ayoub Khan, who was also told to "go back to Pakistan".

Posts to Bedfordshire-born Labour MP Jeevun Sandher and Bradford-born Labour MP Imran Hussain suggested neither was British. Separate posts questioned whether boxer Anthony Joshua and singer Dua Lipa were British.

Jackson was selected to stand in Harrow, one of the most diverse boroughs in the country, where more than 45 per cent of residents identify as Asian or Asian British, according to the 2021 census. A number of Tory councillors in the borough are themselves of Asian origin.

A Tory spokesman said, "These apparent comments are wholly unacceptable, and this individual has been suspended from the Conservative Party pending an investigation. Whilst this process is rightfully confidential, the party has withdrawn support from their campaign with immediate effect."

Gareth Thomas, Labour MP for Harrow West, said he had raised the matter in parliament. In a statement, he said: "I'm genuinely shocked and saddened by reports that Will Jackson, Conservative candidate for North Harrow in the elections next month, has told British-born Asian MPs like Rishi Sunak and Shabana Mahmood that they are 'not British' and should 'go back to Pakistan.' He also suggested figures like Anthony Joshua and Dua Lipa aren't British. I have raised this important matter in Parliament today, because there is no place for racism in our politics. I'm proud of Harrow's diverse, close-knit communities. Every candidate should seek to unite people, not divide them. This matter must be taken seriously.

6.9K views · 135 reactions | I’m genuinely shocked and saddened by reports that Will Jackson, Conservative candidate for North Harrow in the elections next month, has told British-born Asian MPs like Rishi Sunak and Shabana Mahmood that they are “not British” and should “go back to Pakistan,” He also suggested figures like Anthony Joshua and Dua Lipa aren’t British.I have raised this important matter in Parliament today, because there is no place for racism in our politics.I’m proud of Harrow’s diverse, close-knit communities. Every candidate should seek to unite people, not divide them.This matter must be taken seriously. I welcome the Conservative Party’s statement that Mr Jackson’s comments are wholly unacceptable and their decision to suspend him.But serious questions remain about how he was selected as a candidate in the first place, and why he was considered fit to represent our community.https://bylinetimes.com/2026/04/13/conservative-candidate-tells-british-mps-to-go-back-to-pakistan/🎥 👇 | Gareth Thomas MP

6.9K views · 135 reactions | I’m genuinely shocked and saddened by reports that Will Jackson, Conservative candidate for North Harrow in the elections next month, has told British-born Asian MPs like Rishi Sunak and Shabana Mahmood that they are “not British” and should “go back to Pakistan,” He also suggested figures like Anthony Joshua and Dua Lipa aren’t British.I have raised this important matter in Parliament today, because there is no place for racism in our politics.I’m proud of Harrow’s diverse, close-knit communities. Every candidate should seek to unite people, not divide them.This matter must be taken seriously. I welcome the Conservative Party’s statement that Mr Jackson’s comments are wholly unacceptable and their decision to suspend him.But serious questions remain about how he was selected as a candidate in the first place, and why he was considered fit to represent our community.https://bylinetimes.com/2026/04/13/conservative-candidate-tells-british-mps-to-go-back-to-pakistan/🎥 👇 | Gareth Thomas MP www.facebook.com

I’m genuinely shocked and saddened by reports that Will Jackson, Conservative candidate for North Harrow in the elections next month, has told British-born Asian MPs like Rishi Sunak and Shabana...

"I welcome the Conservative Party's statement that Jackson's comments are wholly unacceptable and their decision to suspend him. But serious questions remain about how he was selected as a candidate in the first place, and why he was considered fit to represent our community."

The Leader of the Labour opposition on Harrow Council, councillor David Perry, echoed those concerns, describing the posts as "discriminatory and racist" and raising the fact that Jackson had passed the Conservative Party's vetting process as "a major concern."

He said the comments, which he said also contained anti-Irish, African and Eastern European sentiment, "have no place in Harrow."

A Labour London spokesperson called the posts "vile, racist and utterly disqualifying", adding: "Telling British MPs to 'go back to Pakistan' is naked racism, full stop. Anyone who speaks like this is unfit for public office."

Jackson has stood for election twice before under the Tory banner — in Harrow on the Hill ward in 2022, where he came fourth out of six candidates, and for the London Assembly in 2024, where he was unsuccessful.

Eastern Eye has contacted the Conservative Party for comment.

