Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Kangana Ranaut calls equality a delusion, says it created a "generation of morons"

The MP and actor says no two people are equal, including her and Ambani, as she sparks debate with her latest views on respect, roles and society.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana says she isn’t equal to a labourer, mother or Mukesh Ambani

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 12, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Kangana Ranaut says the concept of equality has created a “generation of morons”.
  • Claims she’s not equal to Ambani, her mother, or even a labourer.
  • Her current views contradict her 2018 stance on gender equality in cinema.
  • Actor-MP to appear in a psychological thriller with R. Madhavan.

Kangana Ranaut has courted controversy again, this time with her take on equality. In a recent interview, the actor-turned-politician called the modern idea of equality “a delusion”, claiming it has produced a generation that overestimates itself. The Queen star, now an elected MP from Mandi, also argued that no one is equal to anyone, citing herself, Mukesh Ambani, her mother, and even daily-wage workers as examples of how everyone plays unique roles in society.

 Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut speaks on equality and her role as a ParliamentarianGetty Images


‘A child isn’t equal to a woman, and I’m not equal to Ambani,’ says Kangana

In a candid chat with Times Now, Kangana said, “Since the world has started believing that we are all equal, we’ve only produced a generation of morons.” She illustrated her argument by comparing herself to others: “I am not equal to Ambani ji, and he is not equal to me; I have four National Awards. I am not equal to my mother. When I sit next to a labourer, I feel they have far more tolerance than me.”

Ranaut believes this blind chase for equality has blurred the lines between respect and entitlement. “People don’t admire their seniors anymore. They think they’re born perfect,” she said, blaming the notion for younger generations avoiding promotions because they don’t want more responsibilities.

 Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut calls equality a flawed idea, claims it’s ruining work ethic in today’s youthGetty Images


Contradicts her earlier views on feminism and gender parity

Kangana’s statements sharply contrast with her previous public opinions. Back in 2018, during a Cannes panel moderated by Prasoon Joshi, she had argued for equal status in the film industry. “An actor and actress do the same job. Why shouldn’t they get equal recognition?” she had said.

She had also described feminism as “compensation” for a flawed society, stating, “Feminism is medicine for a sick society,” and pushed for equal pay and opportunities in male-dominated Bollywood. At the time, she championed the cause loudly, even claiming she rejected films with major male stars like the Khans and Kapoors to stand her ground.

 Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut says belief in equality has created a ‘generation of morons’ in viral Times Now interviewGetty Images


Recent backlash for Mandi disaster response

Kangana is also under fire for her comments about the limits of her powers as a Member of Parliament. When asked why she hadn’t provided financial relief to flood-affected areas in Mandi, she told ANI, “I do not have any funds for disaster relief or hold any cabinet post. Our role as MPs is limited to raising concerns.”

Her remarks didn’t sit well with many constituents, but she later clarified that her intent was to “tell people the reality” of how bureaucratic systems work. “I will make sure the Centre helps. I have my limitations, but my party and I will fulfil our promises,” she said.

 Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut blames equality for entitlement culture, says no two people are equalGetty Images


Upcoming projects: Psychological thriller, mythological epic

On the professional front, Kangana will reunite with Tanu Weds Manu co-star R. Madhavan for a psychological thriller. She is also slated to appear in Sita: The Incarnation, directed by Alaukik Desai, and Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, a socio-political drama helmed by Manoj Tapadia.

bollywoodfeminism debategender equalityindian politicskangana ranaut

Related News

Pedro Pascal
Entertainment

Pedro Pascal hits back at At Marvel fans questioning his 'Fantastic Four' casting at 50

Sinner-Getty
Tennis

Sinner thrashes Djokovic to reach first Wimbledon final

bella thorne Charlie Puth
Entertainment

Bella Thorne says Charlie Puth launched a hate train after she refused to sleep with him

Manisha Koirala
UK Events

Manisha Koirala: Courage, Cinema, Community

More For You

Kendrick Lamar and SZA

Kendrick Lamar and SZA thrill Birmingham crowd with high-energy Grand National Tour show

Instagram/grandnationaltour

Kendrick Lamar and SZA light up Birmingham with a dazzling Grand National Tour stop

Highlights:

  • Kendrick Lamar and SZA brought their record-breaking Grand National Tour to Birmingham’s Villa Park on Thursday night.
  • The three-hour set featured solo performances, visual spectacles, and crowd-favourite duets like All the Stars and Gloria.
  • Kendrick arrived on stage in his signature GNX, delivering fiery performances from To Pimp a Butterfly, DAMN., and his latest album GNX.
  • SZA stunned with hits from CTRL and SOS, transforming the stage into a fantasy landscape with high-energy vocals and choreography.

Two of the biggest names in rap and R&B, Kendrick Lamar and SZA, brought their much-anticipated Grand National Tour to Birmingham’s Villa Park on Thursday night, turning the historic stadium into a special musical experience. The pair, who previously wowed the world during this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, performed a mix of solo tracks and duets across a three-hour set that left fans exhilarated.

The Grand National Tour, which has already broken records as the highest-grossing co-headline tour in history, continued its momentum in the UK. Following performances in Glasgow, Kendrick and SZA proved once again why they remain at the forefront of global music.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma’s Canada cafe shot at days after opening

Instagram/ginnichatrath

Kapil Sharma’s Canadian café targeted in shooting, Khalistani terrorist cites mockery of Nihang Sikhs as motive

Highlights:

  • Shots were fired at Kap’s Café in Surrey, Canada, owned by comedian Kapil Sharma, just days after its opening.
  • Khalistani extremist Harjit Singh Laddi, linked to banned group BKI, claimed responsibility.
  • The motive cited was an old comedy segment from The Kapil Sharma Show that allegedly mocked Nihang Sikhs.
  • No injuries were reported; Canadian authorities are investigating the incident.

Comedian Kapil Sharma’s recently launched Kap’s Café in Surrey, British Columbia, was the target of a shooting in the early hours of 10 July. Though no one was harmed, the property sustained significant damage. A known Khalistani extremist, Harjit Singh Laddi, has claimed responsibility for the attack, citing perceived religious disrespect on The Kapil Sharma Show.

 Kap\u2019s Cafe in Surrey  Kap’s Cafe in Surrey was struck by gunfire late at night with staff still insideInstagram/thekapscafe_

Keep ReadingShow less
Charithra Chandran Wimbledon

Chandran wore lambskin shorts and a green cashmere sweater for her Wimbledon appearance

Instagram/charithra17/Twitter/charithra files

Charithra Chandran brings ‘Bridgerton’ elegance to Wimbledon in timeless Ralph Lauren look

Highlights:

  • Charithra Chandran attended Wimbledon as a Ralph Lauren ambassador, turning heads in a vintage-inspired ensemble.
  • Her look echoed Bridgerton character Edwina Sharma, with soft curls and a classic summer palette.
  • Fans online praised her poise and outfit, with many saying she outshone stars like Andrew Garfield.
  • The actress wore a green cashmere sweater, tailored lambskin shorts and white Nappa pumps.

Charithra Chandran’s Wimbledon appearance might have been behind Hollywood stars Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro, but her crisp summer ensemble made sure all eyes found her. Dressed head-to-toe in Ralph Lauren, the British-Indian actress brought understated elegance and old-school charm to Centre Court, and social media took notice.

 Charithra Chandran Wimbledon Charithra Chandran styled her hair in soft curls for the Ralph Lauren outfitInstagram/charithra17/

Keep ReadingShow less
Superman immigrant storyline

Poster of the upcoming Superman film releasing on July 11

Instagram/superman

‘Superman’ movie faces backlash over immigrant storyline in James Gunn reboot

Highlights:

 
     
  • James Gunn’s Superman reimagines the hero as a symbol of the immigrant experience.
    •  
  • Former Superman actor Dean Cain and conservative commentators criticise the film as "too woke."
    •  
  • Cain argues that Hollywood is rewriting classic characters to fit modern political agendas.
    •  
  • Gunn defends his interpretation, saying the story champions kindness and inclusion.
    •  
 

James Gunn’s highly anticipated Superman has already been caught in a political storm. The director’s depiction of the Man of Steel as a metaphor for the immigrant experience has drawn criticism from right-wing voices, who accuse Hollywood of turning the iconic superhero into a tool for political messaging.

 Superman 2025 New ‘Superman’ movie sparks backlash for portraying hero as immigrant symbol Instagram/superman/reald3d

Keep ReadingShow less
Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber returns with Swag album exploring marriage struggles and mental health

Getty Images

Justin Bieber returns with surprise album Swag inspired by fatherhood and faith

Highlights:

  • Justin Bieber surprise-released his seventh studio album, Swag, on Friday, 11 July.
  • The 21-track album explores themes of family, faith, and mental health.
  • Collaborations include Gunna, Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain, and Eddie Benjamin.
  • Album includes viral quote, “I’m standing on business,” from recent paparazzi incident.

Justin Bieber has stunned fans by releasing a surprise new album titled Swag, marking his return to music after four years. Released on Friday (11 July), the 21-track album signals a clear shift in tone for the pop star, who has drawn inspiration from his roles as a husband and father, as well as his spiritual beliefs.

The album comes shortly after a string of cryptic social media posts and fan speculation about Bieber’s mental health, triggered in part by a viral video of him confronting paparazzi on Father’s Day. The now-infamous line from the clip, “I’m standing on business,” has become a catchphrase among fans and is directly used in the track Butterflies.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc