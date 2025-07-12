Kangana Ranaut calls equality a delusion, says it created a "generation of morons"

Highlights:

Kangana Ranaut says the concept of equality has created a “generation of morons”.

Claims she’s not equal to Ambani, her mother, or even a labourer.

Her current views contradict her 2018 stance on gender equality in cinema.

Actor-MP to appear in a psychological thriller with R. Madhavan.

Kangana Ranaut has courted controversy again, this time with her take on equality. In a recent interview, the actor-turned-politician called the modern idea of equality “a delusion”, claiming it has produced a generation that overestimates itself. The Queen star, now an elected MP from Mandi, also argued that no one is equal to anyone, citing herself, Mukesh Ambani, her mother, and even daily-wage workers as examples of how everyone plays unique roles in society.

‘A child isn’t equal to a woman, and I’m not equal to Ambani,’ says Kangana

In a candid chat with Times Now, Kangana said, “Since the world has started believing that we are all equal, we’ve only produced a generation of morons.” She illustrated her argument by comparing herself to others: “I am not equal to Ambani ji, and he is not equal to me; I have four National Awards. I am not equal to my mother. When I sit next to a labourer, I feel they have far more tolerance than me.”

Ranaut believes this blind chase for equality has blurred the lines between respect and entitlement. “People don’t admire their seniors anymore. They think they’re born perfect,” she said, blaming the notion for younger generations avoiding promotions because they don’t want more responsibilities.

Contradicts her earlier views on feminism and gender parity

Kangana’s statements sharply contrast with her previous public opinions. Back in 2018, during a Cannes panel moderated by Prasoon Joshi, she had argued for equal status in the film industry. “An actor and actress do the same job. Why shouldn’t they get equal recognition?” she had said.

She had also described feminism as “compensation” for a flawed society, stating, “Feminism is medicine for a sick society,” and pushed for equal pay and opportunities in male-dominated Bollywood. At the time, she championed the cause loudly, even claiming she rejected films with major male stars like the Khans and Kapoors to stand her ground.

Recent backlash for Mandi disaster response

Kangana is also under fire for her comments about the limits of her powers as a Member of Parliament. When asked why she hadn’t provided financial relief to flood-affected areas in Mandi, she told ANI, “I do not have any funds for disaster relief or hold any cabinet post. Our role as MPs is limited to raising concerns.”

Her remarks didn’t sit well with many constituents, but she later clarified that her intent was to “tell people the reality” of how bureaucratic systems work. “I will make sure the Centre helps. I have my limitations, but my party and I will fulfil our promises,” she said.

Upcoming projects: Psychological thriller, mythological epic

On the professional front, Kangana will reunite with Tanu Weds Manu co-star R. Madhavan for a psychological thriller. She is also slated to appear in Sita: The Incarnation, directed by Alaukik Desai, and Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, a socio-political drama helmed by Manoj Tapadia.