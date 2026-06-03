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Kangana Ranaut says Ranveer Singh should see 'Don 3' row as a sign of success

The actress said success inevitably attracts rivals and criticism

Kangana Ranaut says Ranveer Singh should see 'Don 3' row as a sign of success

Ranaut suggested that growing influence in the film industry often comes with increased scrutiny

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 03, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Kangana Ranaut backed Ranveer Singh during the Don 3 controversy
  • The actress said success inevitably attracts rivals and criticism
  • FWICE has now withdrawn its non-cooperation directive against Singh
  • The dispute stemmed from Singh's exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3

FWICE reverses its stance on Ranveer Singh

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has withdrawn its non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh, bringing a fresh twist to the controversy surrounding the actor's departure from Don 3.

The development comes shortly after Kangana Ranaut publicly supported Singh, arguing that opposition and criticism are often signs of professional success rather than setbacks.

Kangana says success comes with enemies

Speaking at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata in Mumbai, Ranaut suggested that growing influence in the film industry often comes with increased scrutiny.

Drawing from her own experiences, she said that people who rise in stature inevitably make enemies along the way. “When your stature grows, you end up making enemies as well; it is impossible that you grow without making enemies,” she said.

Ranaut also encouraged Singh to view the situation positively, adding that obstacles are a natural part of any successful career. “There’s so much that has happened with me and today I’m doing well for myself. Eventually, it's all going to be fine,” she added.

The controversy began after filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani reportedly raised concerns about Singh's exit from Don 3. The matter was referred to the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), which subsequently involved FWICE.

The federation later issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor, stating that multiple notices had been sent without receiving a response.

Media reports suggested Singh stepped away from the project due to script-related changes. However, Akhtar and Sidhwani have alleged that the actor delayed the film on several occasions before formally leaving the project in December 2025.

Don 3 was intended to relaunch the popular franchise with Singh taking over the lead role. Producers have claimed that more than ₹45 crore had already been spent during pre-production despite the film not yet entering principal photography.

The project was also expected to mark Farhan Akhtar's return to directing after Don 2, which starred Shah Rukh Khan. The franchise originated with the 1978 classic Don, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman.

Focus shifts to Ranaut's next release

While the Don 3 saga appears to be moving towards a resolution following FWICE's latest decision, Ranaut is turning her attention to Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on June 12.

For the actress, the episode serves as a reminder that controversy and success often go hand in hand in the film industry.

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