Imtiaz Ali says Deepika Padukone 'won’t misunderstand' his 'good girl image' remark linked to 'Cocktail'

Highlights

Imtiaz Ali said his comments about Deepika Padukone’s "good girl image" were made in jest

The filmmaker shared a public clarification after reactions surfaced online

The discussion stemmed from remarks about Deepika’s role in Cocktail

Imtiaz Ali moves to clear the air after comments spark discussion

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has clarified remarks he made about Deepika Padukone after comments about her early public image triggered mixed reactions online.

Ali, who directed Padukone in Love Aaj Kal and Tamasha, had recently reflected on working with the actor during the making of Cocktail, a film for which he served as writer and screenwriter.

During the conversation, he suggested that Padukone’s role in the film differed sharply from the image she projected publicly at the time and used the word "facade" while discussing it.

The remarks prompted debate online, with some social media users questioning whether the comments were necessary.

A public message aimed directly at Deepika

Responding to the discussion, Ali shared a clarification through Instagram Stories and addressed Padukone directly in a warm and personal message.

He described her as a close friend and someone he deeply admired, adding that humour between them had always been easy and natural.

Ali wrote that he never imagined he would need to explain the comments but wanted to avoid any possibility of misunderstanding. He also said being unkind towards her was simply not possible.

The filmmaker ended the message by wishing her well and expressing affection.

Revisiting Cocktail and a turning point role

The conversation had centred on Cocktail, the 2012 film directed by Homi Adajania that marked a notable moment in Padukone’s career.

In the film, she played Veronica, a confident and free-spirited London-based character whose personality contrasted with Meera, played by Diana Penty.

The story followed a love triangle involving Saif Ali Khan’s Gautam Kapoor and went on to receive significant attention from audiences.

Padukone’s portrayal of Veronica was widely praised and is often regarded as one of the performances that shifted perceptions around her range as an actor.

A remark that reopened an old conversation

The reaction surrounding Ali’s comments once again highlighted how conversations around actors, public image and personal identity continue to attract scrutiny long after a film's release.

More than a decade after Cocktail, the discussion unexpectedly returned attention to a film that remains an important chapter in Deepika Padukone’s career.